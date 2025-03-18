MALAYSIA: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a position among the world’s top 10 airports in the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey, reflecting Malaysia’s commitment to excellent airport services. This achievement also highlights KLIA’s growing role as an important transit hub in Southeast Asia. According to Malay Mail, KLIA’s impressive performance is a clear sign of the airport’s continuous efforts to enhance passenger satisfaction and service excellence.

KLIA’s Outstanding performance

KLIA’s near-perfect score of 4.99 out of 5 in the ASQ survey places it among the world’s leading airports. The ASQ programme, managed by Airports Council International (ACI), measures passenger satisfaction across a range of factors, including cleanliness, services, safety, and overall experience. This recognition underscores KLIA’s status as a top-tier global transit hub, as reported by The Star.

Factors contributing to KLIA’s success

KLIA’s ascent in global rankings can be attributed to several key factors:

Exceptional service quality – Studies have identified a strong correlation between service quality and passenger satisfaction at KLIA, highlighting the airport’s focus on providing exceptional and efficient service, which contributes significantly to positive traveller experiences.

Timely and reliable operations – KLIA’s commitment to punctuality and reducing delays has been central to its high ratings in passenger satisfaction.

Value for money – KLIA offers services that meet passengers’ expectations while providing excellent value for money. This has been recognised as an important factor in driving satisfaction at the airport.

Clean and comfortable environment – KLIA’s high standards of cleanliness and well-maintained facilities ensure a positive experience for travellers, contributing to its excellent reputation.



Implications for Malaysia’s tourism and economy

KLIA’s ranking has significant implications for Malaysia:

Enhanced tourism appeal – A top-ranked airport attracts more international visitors, enhancing Malaysia’s appeal as a travel destination and reinforcing its image as a tourist-friendly natio Economic growth – The success is expected to boost air traffic, generating greater revenue from tourism and business sectors. The airport’s growth will also attract more international airlines and trade opportunities, benefiting Malaysia’s economy. Strengthened global connectivity – KLIA’s elevated status in the ASQ survey enhances Malaysia’s connectivity to global markets, fostering business exchanges and tourism.

Looking ahead

KLIA’s impressive ASQ ranking signals not only past success but also future growth. With continuous investments in infrastructure, customer service, and operational efficiency, KLIA is well-positioned to maintain its status as a world-class airport. As Bernama reports, the airport plans to invest further in its services to ensure that Malaysia remains a leader in global travel.

KLIA’s rise in the ASQ rankings highlights Malaysia’s focus on service excellence and reinforces the airport’s importance to the country’s tourism and economy. Its ongoing success will play a crucial role in maintaining Malaysia’s competitive edge in the global aviation sector.