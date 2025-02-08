MALAYSIA: As of Dec 31, 2024, Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa reported that 1,793 households, comprising 7,332 people, lived in hardcore poverty across Malaysia.

Among the states, Kuala Lumpur reported the highest number of families in hardcore poverty, with 507 households comprising 1,737 individuals. This marked an increase from the 474 households recorded in November. However, despite the rise in Kuala Lumpur, the overall number of households experiencing hardcore poverty nationwide declined from 2,191 families in November to the latest total, as Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Kedah, Johor, and Selangor are among the most affected states

Following Kuala Lumpur, Kedah ranked second, with 1,227 individuals living in hardcore poverty. Johor recorded 910 people in the same category, while Selangor had 784 and Terengganu 735. These figures highlight some states’ continued economic struggles despite efforts to address poverty through various government initiatives.

Dr Zaliha noted that, as published by FMT, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Putrajaya reported no families living in hardcore poverty. This suggests that poverty alleviation measures in these areas have been more effective or that these states have better access to economic opportunities.

The public opinion

The numbers have sparked scepticism among the public. One social media user criticised the figures, stating, “The numbers are absurd and incorrect – go and survey the PPRs in KL.” This reflects concerns that official statistics may not fully capture reality, particularly in low-cost housing areas.

Another Facebook user expressed frustration that financial strain is due to low wages and skyrocketing living costs. “PMX should focus on poverty and high cost of housing in our country… many youths can’t afford to own a house because the house [is] too expensive, not including household chores,” the comment stated.

With clear sarcasm, one netizen added, “1,700 poverty households in KL because the minimum wage is RM1,700 (S$518)?” This statement points to the reality that while RM1,700 is technically the minimum wage, it is often insufficient to cover the rising rent costs, food, and daily necessities, particularly in an urban setting like Kuala Lumpur.

Dynamic nature of poverty data

Dr Zaliha emphasised that the data collected through the eKasih national poverty database is dynamic and constantly updated. The information is shared with aid agencies and linked to the Padu database, managed by the economy ministry.

This ongoing data collection allows for targeted assistance and policy interventions to reduce extreme poverty in Malaysia. However, the increase in cases in certain areas, particularly Kuala Lumpur, suggests that further measures may be needed to address economic disparities across different regions.

Featured photo by Vecteezy (for illustration purposes only)