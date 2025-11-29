// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, November 29, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo from Facebook/ Mohamad Asri Shafii
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysia’s Education Ministry to take care of education of children of journalist Asri Shafii, who died while returning from Hat Yai floods

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

MALAYSIA: After Mohamad Asri Shafii died after covering the stories of Malayisans needing evacuation from Hat Yai, Thailand, the Ministry of Education said it will be taking responsibility for the schooling of the six children Mr Asri left behind.

The flooding in Thailand has been unprecedentedly severe, with 145 fatalities in southern provinces as of Friday (Nov 28), according to the South China Morning Post. Over the past week, Hat Yai saw 35 mm of rain in a single day, its heaviest in 300 years, prompting the government to deploy helicopters and military ships for rescue and relief efforts amid catastrophic flooding.

According to the Thai Enquirer, there are at least 7,000 foreign tourists in Hat Yai, mostly from Singapore and Malaysia, although the actual number may be higher.

Mr Asri, 49, worked as a reporter in Perlis for Astro Awani, but had previously held stints at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA).

See also  ‘SCAM’ Singaporeans warn Reddit user about contact who claimed floods and power outages were ongoing

He died on Nov 26.

According to his wife, Norhanani Ahmad, Mr Asri had a history of heart disease. Reports quote her as surmising that the journalist had succumbed to a heart attack because of fatigue, as he had been covering the Hat Yai floods in the days prior to his passing.

She said that his car had stopped in floodwater as he was on his way back to Perlis, and he alighted in order to give it a push. While doing so, however, he collapsed.

Mdm Norhanani added that he was worried that the flood would reach his home.

Before his passing, he left a voice note to his family where he said, “I love you all. Please take good care of yourselves.”

On the day after Mr Asri’s death, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek paid respects to Mr Asri’s family through the President of the Perlis Journalists Association (PWP), Syed Azlan Sayid Hizar.

See also  Terengganu has a Croatian like minded township on dress codes

During the occasion, the minister said that the Education Minister committed to taking responsibility for Mr Asri’s children.

He and Mdm Norhanani have two older daughters studying at Mara University of Technology and Bukit Tangga College of Agriculture, as well as four younger children in the primary and secondary levels. The family’s youngest child is 11 years old.

An outpouring of sympathy and condolences has followed Mr Asri’s passing. /TISG

Read also: Flooding in Hat Yai and other disasters: Is there a way Singaporeans can be prepared?

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Could Singapore’s next economic leap come from cities abroad?

Singapore’s rise from trading port to a financial powerhouse...

Man who snatched woman’s bag at Bedok North caught after 11 hours

SINGAPORE: A man who snatched the sling bag of...

Executive flats in Pasir Ris, Bukit Batok fetch record resale prices over S$1.1 million

SINGAPORE: The property portal 99.co reported earlier this week...

Apology, refund, new order, & voucher issued after foodpanda sent unsealed food container that was only half full

SINGAPORE: Sometimes, it pays to lodge a complaint, as...

Business

Could Singapore’s next economic leap come from cities abroad?

Singapore’s rise from trading port to a financial powerhouse...

Executive flats in Pasir Ris, Bukit Batok fetch record resale prices over S$1.1 million

SINGAPORE: The property portal 99.co reported earlier this week...

Condo resale prices rose 1% MoM despite fewer units sold in October

SINGAPORE: Condo resale prices rose 1% month-on-month (MoM) and...

Singaporean admits to feeling ‘stressed and embarrassed’ over S$13k debt, seeks help online

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Wednesday...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //