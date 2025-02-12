MALAYSIA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is expected to announce a higher dividend payout for 2024, with market analysts projecting a rate of at least 6.2%. This increase is driven by improved investment performance, a recovering economy, and strong returns from global and domestic equities.

According to a report by KLSE Screener (KLSE), the EPF’s earnings for 2024 have benefited from a robust equity market, particularly in the final quarter of the year, which significantly boosted the fund’s investment portfolio.

Why is the EPF dividend increasing?

The anticipated increase in EPF dividends is primarily due to the fund’s strategic investment allocations, which have capitalised on positive market trends. Financial experts believe that the following key factors have contributed to the expected rise in dividends:

Stock Market Performance – The strong recovery of Bursa Malaysia in 2024 has played a crucial role in enhancing the EPF’s investment returns.

Foreign Investments – The EPF’s exposure to global markets, particularly in U.S. technology stocks, has yielded substantial gains.

Shariah-Compliant Fund Growth – The Shariah-compliant savings scheme, which previously lagged behind conventional savings, has performed exceptionally well due to high-performing technology stocks.

Economic Recovery – Improved economic conditions, both domestically and globally, have contributed to stronger investment returns.

According to KLSE, if the EPF’s performance in the second half of 2024 mirrors its first-half gains, the final dividend rate could even exceed 6.2%.

Shariah-compliant savings may outperform conventional savings

One of the most notable developments in 2024 has been the performance of EPF’s Shariah-compliant savings. Historically, the Shariah savings scheme has offered lower returns compared to conventional savings. However, due to strong earnings from U.S. technology stocks—many of which adhere to Shariah investment principles—the fund is now projected to deliver dividends exceeding 6%.

A report by KLSE Screener states that the rally in tech stocks has significantly strengthened the Shariah portfolio, making it a more competitive option for contributors seeking Islamic-compliant investments

This shift may influence more Malaysians to consider switching to Shariah savings, particularly if the trend of higher returns continues in the coming years.

What this means for EPF contributors

For EPF members, a higher dividend translates to better retirement savings. The increased returns will help offset the rising cost of living and provide greater financial security for retirees.

A higher EPF dividend is particularly beneficial for long-term savers, as it allows their retirement funds to grow at a faster rate compared to fixed deposits or other low-risk investments. Financial analysts also note that a 6.2% dividend is significantly above Malaysia’s inflation rate, ensuring that contributors’ savings retain their purchasing power.

Impact on Malaysia’s economy

Beyond individual savings, the EPF’s performance plays a critical role in Malaysia’s economic stability. As the largest retirement savings fund in the country, its investment decisions have a ripple effect on national financial health.

A strong EPF dividend boosts public confidence in the pension system, potentially encouraging more Malaysians to contribute voluntarily. This, in turn, helps strengthen the national savings rate and reduces reliance on government assistance in retirement.

Additionally, the fund’s ability to maintain strong returns despite market fluctuations is well reflected in Malaysia’s financial sector. According to KLSE, financial analysts believe that if current trends persist, Malaysia could see an overall increase in national savings and investment activity

Future outlook for EPF dividends

Looking ahead, the sustainability of EPF’s dividend rates will depend on several key factors, including global market trends, domestic economic stability, and EPF’s investment strategies. Financial experts believe that the fund’s ability to maintain returns above 6% will hinge on continued diversification and prudent risk management.

According to KLSE, EPF has been actively expanding its investment portfolio beyond traditional fixed-income assets, allocating more funds into equities, real estate, and infrastructure projects. This strategic diversification is aimed at ensuring steady long-term returns despite economic fluctuations. If these strategies continue to yield positive results, future dividends may remain competitive, further strengthening the confidence of EPF members.

Challenges

While the outlook is optimistic, some challenges could potentially impact future dividend rates. These include:

Global Economic Uncertainty – External factors such as geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and fluctuating interest rates in major economies could affect EPF’s overseas investments. Market Volatility – While EPF has benefited from strong stock market performance in 2024, any downturn in equity markets could reduce future returns. Domestic Policy Changes – Government policies related to retirement savings withdrawals and EPF contribution rates could influence fund sustainability. Rising Inflation – Although the current dividend projection exceeds inflation, persistent cost-of-living increases could reduce real purchasing power over time.

With projections suggesting a 6.2% dividend or higher, EPF contributors are set to benefit from one of the best payout years in recent history. If market conditions remain stable, 2024 could be a milestone year for EPF’s performance.

As Malaysia’s most important retirement savings institution, the EPF’s strong returns not only enhance individual financial security but also contribute to the country’s long-term economic resilience.