Malaysians worry as BUDI95 petrol subsidy could reportedly drop to 150 litres

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s Budi95 fuel subsidy began with a 300-litre monthly quota, reduced to 200 litres in March, and may soon drop to 150 litres . Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong said consumption data shows most Malaysians use less than the current threshold. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim assured that 90% of RON95 users remain unaffected by the reduction.

Petrol subsidies have become a daily concern among Malaysians as inflation fears intensify. With limited access to public transportation, social media users voice frustration over potential cuts. Speculation surrounding subsidy reductions continues to spread online, fueling widespread dissatisfaction.

Over on the social media platform X, one user suggested that subsidy cuts stem from reduced fuel usage, though many Malaysians have only lowered spending due to the crisis. He warned that the domestic economy will slow as subsidies shrink, a sentiment echoed widely across social media. Users fear reduced allowances will worsen inflation and place heavier burdens on households already struggling.

Following that, another noted that visiting one’s hometown could easily exhaust the subsidy quota. He highlighted that Malaysia’s high car prices, once justified by cheaper fuel, now worsen the burden. Social media users also compared Kuala Lumpur’s inadequate public transport system to Bangkok and Singapore, stressing that reduced subsidies combined with poor infrastructure leave Malaysians with few affordable commuting options.

One more user criticised Anwar’s administration, claiming it is cutting corners “left, right and centre,” slowing business activity in Malaysia. He argued that after deep reductions, the government will present the narrative that the nation is on the right track, despite spending and productivity being weaker than before.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong clarified that his remarks on petrol subsidies were taken out of context. He expressed regret for sparking what he called a “media circus,” acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue. Liew stressed that subsidy discussions must be handled carefully, as public sentiment remains tense amid fears of inflation and reduced allowances.

Despite this, concerns remain strong among Malaysians. Social media platforms continue to buzz daily with dissatisfaction over subsidy issues, reflecting widespread unease. Some users question why a senior official would make remarks that triggered such a storm, especially on a topic as sensitive as fuel subsidies.