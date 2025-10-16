Malaysians working in Singapore can now apply for RON95 petrol subsidies

MALAYSIA: Malaysian citizens working in Singapore can now apply online for the RON95 petrol subsidy (BUDI95) beginning today (Oct 16), Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced.

According to Oriental Daily, the minister said that many Malaysians employed across the Causeway work in the service sector, including as bus drivers, support service drivers, and operational staff. However, due to licensing regulations that allow drivers to hold only one driver’s licence, many Malaysians working in Singapore have had to surrender their Malaysian licences to obtain Singaporean ones. As a result, they were previously excluded from the BUDI95 subsidy list.

Recognising their situation, the authorities have created a dedicated website to facilitate their applications. Eligible Malaysians can now register and apply through an exclusive portal. All applications submitted through the site will be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for further review.

Applicants must be Malaysian citizens, hold a valid Singapore driver’s licence (LMS), and possess a valid Singapore work permit.

He clarified that although applicants may hold Singapore licences, the vehicles they use must be registered in Malaysia and carry Malaysian licence plates. Drivers of foreign-registered or Singapore-registered vehicles will not qualify for the subsidy.

The minister added that Malaysians who have ceased working in Singapore can choose to cancel their Singapore driver’s licences. Once verified to have no blacklist, suspension, or revocation records, they may reapply for a Malaysian driver’s licence at the nearest Malaysian Land Transport Department office.

“Applicants can check their eligibility through the BUDI95 official website 14 days after submitting their application. The final approval is still the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance and will be carried out in accordance with the established conditions of BUDI95,” he said.