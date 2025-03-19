MALAYSIA: A viral Facebook post has reignited debate among Malaysians over the justification of a 10% service charge at restaurants that require customers to place their own orders via QR codes. The post, which has garnered over 4,100 shares, 31,000 reactions, and 4,100 comments, describes a diner’s frustration at having to scan the menu, fill out their order, and even walk to the counter to pay, only to be charged an additional service fee.

The discussion has raised questions about whether such charges are reasonable, given the minimal staff involvement in the ordering process. Many diners argue that the service charge should reflect the level of assistance provided, with some calling for greater transparency in restaurant pricing.

Public frustration over self-service fees

The growing shift towards QR code ordering has allowed restaurants to streamline operations, but it has also led to dissatisfaction among customers who feel they are paying for a service they did not receive. In traditional full-service restaurants, the service charge is generally accepted as it goes towards tipping staff for table service. However, in cases where diners are effectively managing their own orders, the justification for this charge becomes less clear.

Some customers have pointed out that while QR code ordering is convenient, it reduces the role of waitstaff, making the additional charge seem excessive. Others argue that if restaurants wish to implement self-service models, they should reconsider their pricing structures to reflect the reduced labour costs.

Netizens react: Calls for change and consumer action

The post has sparked a wave of online backlash, with many social media users voicing their disapproval over what they see as an unfair charge. Some are calling for direct action, urging customers to boycott restaurants that impose service fees despite offering little to no service.

“If we boycott this system a lot, it will surely change someday,” one user wrote on Facebook, echoing a growing sentiment that collective consumer action could push restaurants to revise their pricing models.

Frustration also extends beyond the service charge itself, with diners highlighting additional inconveniences. One commenter described the experience of not only placing their own order but also having to retrieve their food without proper assistance.

For some, the experience was enough to deter them from ever returning. “Never ever come to a place like this,” a frustrated user declared. Others pointed out the financial advantage of dining at home instead. “Eating home-cooked food saves more, no need to pay for excessive food even though it feels like eating in a stall, also no need to pay 10% non-performance service charge!”

The overwhelming reaction suggests that many Malaysians feel shortchanged by restaurants adopting self-service models while still charging fees meant for full-service dining. The calls for boycotts indicate that consumers are no longer willing to accept these charges without question.

Service charge transparency remains a key issue

In Malaysia, a 10% service charge is common in many restaurants, but its application in self-service or semi-self-service setups remains a contentious issue. Unlike the government-imposed 6% service tax, the service charge is discretionary, meaning restaurants can decide whether or not to impose it. However, consumer dissatisfaction often stems from a lack of clear communication about the fee.

Many people suggest that restaurants should be upfront about their pricing and service models, allowing customers to make informed choices. Clear signage or menu disclosures regarding service charges could help manage expectations and reduce backlash.

As technology continues to reshape the dining experience, restaurants may need to reassess how they structure their charges. The traditional service charge model was designed for full-service restaurants with dedicated waitstaff. However, with QR code ordering reducing direct staff interaction, businesses may face growing pressure to justify or adjust these charges.

For now, Malaysian diners are making their voices heard, and if the backlash continues, restaurants may be forced to rethink their approach to service fees in the era of self-service dining.

