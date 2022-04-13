Malaysian YouTubers arrested for insulting people online, and even for murder

- Advertisement -

A YouTuber in Malaysia was recently detained by police following the death of his fiancée in an event that occurred last Saturday at the apartment of an acquaintance in Penang (2nd April).

The suspect, said to be in his 20s, and three friends (aged 23 to 28) were arrested by the Southwest district police station team to assist in the investigation of the alleged murder.

“The police received a report from a doctor (at the local) Hospital at 10:39pm on Saturday (2nd April) about a 20-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital unconscious and in critical condition.

“The examination of the victim found bruises on her head and her whole body. She was then taken to Penang Hospital (HPP) for further treatment,” says a police report on the incident.

The YouTuber is said to be an influencer. The media in Malaysia said the woman died after she was beaten by the influencer. This had not been confirmed and investigations are still ongoing.

The police said that the woman died the following day, Apr 3, while she was in hospital receiving treatment.

Following that, four males, including the victim’s boyfriend, were detained to aid with the investigation.

The police statement said that the victim was thought to have been assaulted with rough instruments. Unconfirmed reports in the media and on the internet (from a friend of the victim) says she was badly beaten and these reports mention the name of the boyfriend as the perpetrator.

This is one of several cases that have come to light involving YouTube influencers in Malaysia.

Insults

In December last year, YouTuber Apit Wan Lebor, 39, was accused in the Sessions Court of posting an offensive video on his Facebook page in May 2021.

The indictment was read \to him and he pleaded not guilty before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani.

According to the chargesheet, around 1.30 p.m. on May 9, he reportedly used his Facebook profile ‘Apit Wan Lebor’ to post an objectionable video with the objective of offending people.

He was prosecuted under Section 233(1)(a) of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998 with transmitting false communication with the aim of annoying another person.

Police arrested him for obscenities and criticising the government on the re-implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO). He was released on bail.

Apit Wan Lebo allegedly posted a video “Perutusan PKP Kome” lasting four minutes and 16 second video on his Facebook page, in which he lambasted the government and used obscenities.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the reintroduction of the MCO while all economic sectors were permitted to remain open.

Hacked

Last week, a famous Malaysian YouTuber, Namwee said his YouTube account was hacked and thousands of his videos that garnered one billion views in total. had been deleted.

Namewee, a rapper and filmmaker, is seeking to recover deleted footage after his YouTube account which has more than three million followers, was hacked.

His management said they were contacting YouTube for help to recover some 1,000 of Namewee’s music and commentary videos that vanished overnight.

His YouTube channel’s title was also altered from ‘Namewee’ to a Russian phrase.

According to Namewee’s Instagram, he has managed the YouTube channel since 2006 and acquired a following of 3.27 million, and over a billion views.

As if the YouTube influencer community in Malaysia has not had enough trouble.

Bryan Wee got into trouble together with another YouTuber Deacon Chai. They were both detained on Feb 18 this year.

According to the charges, the cross-dressing couple danced and posed for allegedly indecent images in front of Laman Mahkota, the official residence of the Sultan of Johor. Neither YouTuber expressed regret, and Bryan even pledged to return.

Bryan Lee’s images of their outing to the Johor Palace rapidly went viral on Facebook. Many people consider making indecent postures in scanty garments in front of the palace are an insult to the Johor royal family.

Although that message was later removed, several netizens appear to have reported the incident to the authorities. In March, Bryan Wee returned to social media after the crossdressing incident at the Johor royal palace.

The 23-year-old appears to be fine. He resurfaced, accompanied by his good buddy “Malaysian Wang Leehom” (picture above), also known as Kiang Jau Sang. And the infamous combo are already making headlines.

The post Here are the Malaysian YouTubers that are suspected of murder or arrested for insults appeared first on The Independent News.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg