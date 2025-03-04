MALAYSIA: In a significant move to improve workplace safety, 30 women union leaders from various Malaysian manufacturing industries gathered to highlight unsafe and unhealthy practices.

The meeting on Feb 27 was organised by the IndustriALL Malaysia Women’s Committee. According to the IndustriALL Global Union (IGU), these women leaders are taking a firm stance against unfair working conditions and pushing for reforms.

Alarming workplace conditions unveiled

At the meeting, the participants reported the use of unidentified chemicals in certain factories, with employers failing to provide necessary personal protective equipment (PPE).

Disturbingly, IGU noted that some workers diagnosed with breast cancer were denied recognition of the illness as work-related.

Additionally, reports surfaced of employees suffering from slipped discs due to excessive manual labour on production floors.

These issues highlight the growing need for employer accountability in ensuring safe working environments.

Gender discrimination in the workplace

Beyond safety hazards, the leaders highlighted instances of gender discrimination.

Some women reported that their supervisors demanded proof when requesting time to change menstrual pads. Additionally, IGU stated that some workplaces implemented scanning systems to monitor toilet breaks, sparking concerns over privacy and dignity in the workplace. Such policies have been heavily criticised as invasive and unnecessary.

Unified stand against unjust practices

Representatives from eight Malaysian unions have firmly rejected these unsafe and unhealthy working conditions.

The IndustriALL Malaysia Council Women’s Committee has played a crucial role in amplifying the voices of women in the workforce, ensuring that their grievances are heard at both national and international levels. IGU stressed that these women are determined to fight for proper workplace protections and fair treatment.

Government’s legislative response

The Malaysian government has taken steps to address occupational safety concerns. According to a report by Herbert Smith Freehills, the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022, which took effect on Jun 1, 2024, expanded workplace safety regulations to include all employment sectors across the country. The law aims to strengthen protections for workers and reduce workplace accidents.

However, union leaders argue that enforcement remains a key challenge, as many employers continue to ignore safety standards without facing significant consequences.

Recent protests highlight ongoing issues

Dissatisfaction among Malaysian workers has been growing. Recently, nurses in Malaysia protested against the government’s decision to increase their working hours from 42 to 45 hours per week. The Malayan Nurses Union and the Sabah Medical Services Union led the opposition, arguing that research suggests working beyond 40 hours per week increases the risk of burnout and medical errors.

According to a report by Public Services International, these protests reflect the broader struggle for fair labour conditions in Malaysia.

The actions of these women union leaders signal a broader movement towards ensuring safe and equitable working environments in Malaysia. Their unwavering commitment to workplace safety and fair treatment serves as a catalyst for change, urging both employers and the government to take immediate action.