Thursday, June 26, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: ICA
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

Malaysian woman arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for smuggling drugs worth $142,000

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday morning (23 June) after officers uncovered a large stash of drugs hidden in her motorcycle.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement that the woman had entered Singapore on a Malaysian-registered motorcycle.

During an inspection, ICA officers discovered two suspicious packages hidden beneath the motorcycle’s front windshield. A more thorough search by CNB officers revealed a total of seven packages concealed in the same compartment.

The seized substances included approximately 1,057 grams of cannabis and 973 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice.” Authorities estimate the total street value of the drugs at more than $142,000.

The woman was arrested at the scene.

Under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone convicted of trafficking more than 250 grams of methamphetamine or 500 grams of cannabis faces the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

See also  Mixed reactions emerge after tech store urges customers to buy PS5 with CDC vouchers

Hot this week

SG Economy

Singapore’s Bastion Mining secures majority control of Mongolian gold and copper mines

SINGAPORE/MONGOLIA: Singapore-based Bastion Mining has declared its off-market takeover...
Business

Darktrace appoints Sumit Bansal VP for Asia as APAC faces ‘critical’ wave of AI-powered cyberthreats

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace has appointed Sumit Bansal as vice...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore hammers down on crypto firms serving overseas clients, no grace period given

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued...

54 weeks jail for maid who slashed her Singapore boyfriend repeatedly after suspecting an affair

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker who attacked her boyfriend...

Man found dead at foot of Woodlands block after allegedly attacking another with knife

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was found dead at the...

One dead, one injured in fatal lorry collision on CTE; 24-year-old driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A fatal accident involving two lorries on the...

Business

Singapore’s Bastion Mining secures majority control of Mongolian gold and copper mines

SINGAPORE/MONGOLIA: Singapore-based Bastion Mining has declared its off-market takeover...

Darktrace appoints Sumit Bansal VP for Asia as APAC faces ‘critical’ wave of AI-powered cyberthreats

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace has appointed Sumit Bansal as vice...

Singapore hammers down on crypto firms serving overseas clients, no grace period given

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued...

S’poreans share the ‘best money choices’ they’ve made to help them save towards retirement

SINGAPORE: In a recent Reddit post, one local user...

Singapore Politics

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

© The Independent Singapore

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });