Malaysian woman arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for smuggling drugs worth $142,000

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday morning (23 June) after officers uncovered a large stash of drugs hidden in her motorcycle.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement that the woman had entered Singapore on a Malaysian-registered motorcycle.

During an inspection, ICA officers discovered two suspicious packages hidden beneath the motorcycle’s front windshield. A more thorough search by CNB officers revealed a total of seven packages concealed in the same compartment.

The seized substances included approximately 1,057 grams of cannabis and 973 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice.” Authorities estimate the total street value of the drugs at more than $142,000.

The woman was arrested at the scene.

Under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone convicted of trafficking more than 250 grams of methamphetamine or 500 grams of cannabis faces the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.