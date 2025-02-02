JOHOR BARU: In preparation for the launch of the pilot Bangsa Johor school this February, 212 primary and secondary school teachers from Johor are undergoing specialized training at the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Singapore. According to the latest report from The Star, the training, which includes workshops and certification for the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), aims to equip educators with the skills necessary to support the school’s focus on Science. Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Aznan Tamin, Johor’s Education and Information Committee chairman, confirmed that the teachers were sent in phases, starting in Nov and Dec last year. “The next group will be dispatched on Feb 10. We want all 212 teachers to achieve CEFR certification,” he said. “These educators are crucial to the success of the Bangsa Johor school initiative.”

The pilot program will be rolled out at four schools — SMK Kota Puteri 2 and SK Kota Puteri 4 in Pasir Gudang, SMK Tasek Utara and SK Tasek Utara in Johor Baru. These schools were carefully selected for their potential to contribute to the program, with a combined student population of over 5,000.

Aznan also touched on another educational initiative, the Bantuan Kasih Murid Johor program, which allocated RM2.8 million to support B40 students nationwide. The funds will be distributed to all 56 constituencies to support at least 200 students in each area.

The initiatives reflect Johor’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities, particularly in key fields like STEM and ensuring that students from all backgrounds have the support they need to thrive.