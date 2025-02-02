Education

Malaysian teachers sent for training in Singapore to lead STEM-focused Bangsa Johor school

ByGemma Iso

February 2, 2025

JOHOR BARU: In preparation for the launch of the pilot Bangsa Johor school this February, 212 primary and secondary school teachers from Johor are undergoing specialized training at the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Singapore. According to the latest report from The Star, the training, which includes workshops and certification for the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), aims to equip educators with the skills necessary to support the school’s focus on Science. Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Aznan Tamin, Johor’s Education and Information Committee chairman, confirmed that the teachers were sent in phases, starting in Nov and Dec last year. “The next group will be dispatched on Feb 10. We want all 212 teachers to achieve CEFR certification,” he said. “These educators are crucial to the success of the Bangsa Johor school initiative.”

The pilot program will be rolled out at four schools — SMK Kota Puteri 2 and SK Kota Puteri 4 in Pasir Gudang, SMK Tasek Utara and SK Tasek Utara in Johor Baru. These schools were carefully selected for their potential to contribute to the program, with a combined student population of over 5,000.

Aznan also touched on another educational initiative, the Bantuan Kasih Murid Johor program, which allocated RM2.8 million to support B40 students nationwide. The funds will be distributed to all 56 constituencies to support at least 200 students in each area.

The initiatives reflect Johor’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities, particularly in key fields like STEM and ensuring that students from all backgrounds have the support they need to thrive.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Education

NUS to establish fifth residential college, with a focus on AI and human intelligence

February 1, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Education

The future of workplace skills: Adapting to a new era in 2025 and beyond

January 31, 2025 Gemma Iso
Education

Singapore opens ASEAN Scholarship for Filipino and Indonesian students

January 25, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

You missed

Lifestyle

Chinese homeowner discovers ex-landlord secretly living in the basement for 7 years

February 2, 2025 Gemma Iso
Asia

Taiwan bans the use of DeepSeek in government agencies, citing security concerns

February 2, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Business

Japan sees record surge in foreign workers amid labour shortages

February 2, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Asia

It’s a necessity, not neglect: Malaysian adult children defend hospital admissions of their elderly parents during CNY amid public backlash

February 2, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.