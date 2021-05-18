Entertainment Celebrity Malaysian singer Karen Kong selling durians during pandemic

Karen Kong started selling durians during the pandemic. Picture: Instagram

Hong Kong — The Covid-19 pandemic has forced even celebrities to find new ways to earn money. Malaysian singer Karen Kong shared that she is selling durians to survive.

Kong has been living in Hong Kong for a couple of years now. In 2017, she tied the knot with her hairstylist boyfriend Adam and has continued pursuing her singing career in Hong Kong.

Unfortunately, during the pandemic, she could not find work and had no income. Thankfully, she was able to find an alternative, according to Hype.my.

“I met the owner of the Malaysian Musang King Durian Garden while filming,” Kong said during a live broadcast event with fellow singer Elise Suen. “By coincidence, I started selling durians and the business was good.”

Kong explained that even when she participated in National Stars III last year, she had zero income. “I rely on the durian business now,” she explained. “(Even now), I’m still selling durians,” she added cheerfully.

Karen Kong has been living in Hong Kong for a few years. Picture: Instagram

Kong recently announced that she had joined the Sky Team Entertainment group. On April 23, she thanked the members and imported some Musang King durians for them to try. “Durian delivered (for) afternoon tea,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “I wanted to share it.” The singer also jokingly said she was worried the whole company would be “leaking gas”. “Fortunately, the police did not ask me what I wanted to do with a durian knife!” she exclaimed.

Kong also shared that her cat likes eating durians. “It is good at eating it,” she said with a laugh. “But that’s not good, (it shouldn’t) eat the goods.” Suen recommended trying Karen’s durians, clearly hoping to help boost her friend’s business.

The singer obviously has other gifts besides her voice. She may not have ever known about her business skills if not for the pandemic. We hope that her business continues to do well!/TISGFollow us on Social Media

