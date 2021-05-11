Malaysian rapper Namewee offers Yang Bao Bei a job

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian YouTuber Yang Bao Bei has been making headlines since she resorted to scams and a suicide attempt after accumulating heavy gambling debts. Her suicide attempt failed and Yang is now forced to face the aftermath. She is trying her best to pay off her debts. Unfortunately, she has not been able to find work and there are people taking advantage of her. There is a silver lining, however, as other celebrities like Namewee are supporting her.

Namewee recently posted on Facebook that he needed internet celebrities for his new music video, according to Hype.my. Since Yang’s situation has been the talk of the town, many netizens quickly tagged her on the post. Namewee saw the post and reached out to the YouTuber in the comment section.

“(YBB), many people have tagged you here,” the entertainer wrote. “They think you don’t dare. If you’re interested, you can PM (me).” YBB was quick to reply, thanking him for the offer. “(Namewee), if you want to, you can contact me directly. I’m short of work to pay off the debt. Thank you for giving me a chance,” the influencer said.

Yang posted about Namewee’s offer on her Instagram Stories, thanking him and saying that the job offer was a gift. Many people saw the post and someone privately messaged Yang to offer encouragement. She thanked the person but advised them not to support her blindly. “I will become someone worthy of your love,” she vowed.

Yang has already made a public apology and she posted another one to her friends recently on Instagram Stories. She said sorry to her business partners, Kay and Chord, as well as her former boyfriend, Kim. The influencer said she was sorry she had hurt Kay and Chord, thanking them for what they had done to help her. She remembers how they helped her after her father passed away. Kay and Chord paid for his funeral expenses and were there to support her emotionally. Yang admitted that she has lost everything after getting addicted to gambling.

Yang regretted what she did and told Kay and Chord that she loved them very much. The YouTuber acknowledged that she tends to run from her problems, but now she has “woken up”. “I hope in 10 years’ time, I will be able to sit and drink tea with you two again,” she said. She hoped, by then, she would have changed for the better.

Acknowledging her former boyfriend Kim, Yang said that she loved him, but at that time, did not know how to be in a relationship.

“My contradiction stems from your warmth,” she wrote. “

“I didn’t want to give it up, but I also didn’t dare to express my happiness because I knew I was wrong,” she said. “I’m sorry I hid a lot of things (from you).”

Yang shared that, after the breakup, Kim still cared for her. She pushed him away because she was heavily involved in gambling and did not want to cause him problems. Kim tried to help her after Yang’s suicide attempt, but she felt she only hurt, ruined and disappointed him repeatedly. It has not been easy for Yang as she works hard to turn over a new leaf.

On May 9, Yang was supposed to help sell live seafood but called it off three hours before the event. According to Yang, she was unable to help as there were “improper arrangements” and she apologised to the business Fully Fishery. Following that, Yang was quick to secure another job, which is to promote selling bacon. Yang is scheduled to promote selling bacon on May 12 at 8 pm. Malaysian celebrity Amber Chia left a message on the post, saying she would watch the broadcast.

Yang seems to be making an effort to turn over a new leaf. Let's hope she is able to settle her gambling debts and live a better life.

