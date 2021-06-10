International World Malaysian police detain French conspiracy theorist wanted for

Malaysian police detain French conspiracy theorist wanted for abduction

Police say Frenchman and family detained because their visas have expired

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

Paris — Malaysian police have detained a French conspiracy theorist wanted for the of an eight-year-old girl.

Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann was detained on May 29 in Langkawi. He was held  with his pregnant wife and three children aged 18, nine, and two because their visas had expired.

The family is said to have resided in Langkawi since 2015. However, their visas expired on May 21, leading to their arrest. Acting police criminal investigation chief Dev Kumar asserts that the family was arrested due to their expired travel visas rather than Daillet’s warrant in France.

Back in April, French prosecutors put out an international arrest warrant for Daillet in connection with the abduction of an eight-year-old girl. The girl, Mia Montemaggi, was seized from her grandmother’s home in France. The abduction was carried out by several men posing as child protection officers and allegedly employed by the victim’s mother.

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

The search for Mia lasted five days and ended in Switzerland where she and her mother were found safe in an abandoned factory. Mia’s mother and six men were charged with the abduction.

Mia’s mother has since lost custody of her daughter and is not allowed to contact her on the telephone or see her alone.

Investigators suspect that Daillet may have assisted in organising the abduction. Daillet is known by the police for spreading conspiracy theories. He  led France’s centrist Democratic Movement (MoDem) before leaving the party in 2010.

According to reports, Daillet also runs a website that lambasts the French government and opposes the use of 5G technology and face masks.

