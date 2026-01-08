// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: MercurySable99
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Malaysian nurse working in SG asks: Should I take out a loan for my boyfriend who wants to buy a car?

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: When a Malaysian woman who was at a loss as to what to do sought advice on social media, her post generated over 500 comments.

The woman, who explained that she is a nurse working in Singapore just over the past year, asked for people to weigh in with their opinions on a Facebook page called Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia, which is a forum for people to help each other through financial difficulties.

Posting anonymously, she said that her fiancé recently asked if she could put out a loan in her name as he wants to buy a Honda FL5 Type R car. The reason why he needs her to place the loan in her name is that his salary is too small for the loan to be approved.

She added that her fiancé, who runs a motorcycle-towing business, told her that he can pay her back monthly.

“Do I need to proceed with his request?” she asked.

The price tag of a new Honda FL5 Type R may reach up to RM399,900 (approximately S$126,400). If the fiancé opts for a second-hand car, it can cost between RM250,000 (about S$79,000) and RM 300,000 (around S$95,000), which is still a lot of money.

See also  “We all have needs,” Malaysian man’s post calling out men visiting prostitutes in Sg goes viral

Every single commenter on the post advised the woman not to take out a loan.

Many told her to run for her life, since the fact that the fiancé even asked her for this kind of favor is a bad sign.

“Looking for another fiancé, early red flag… Even I, a man, don’t agree,” a commenter wrote.

“Why is it, sis, that you want to ask this? The red flag is so bright. Tomorrow he leaves you, drives your car, and your debt still has to be paid,” wrote another.

Others told her that she already knows the answer, as well as the consequences to such an action.

Some urged her to break up with the man while there’s still time, lest she suffer later on, while others urged her to think about her own future.

One Facebook user was especially blunt, writing, “Don’t be an idiot… that’s my advice,” while another told her, “Better look for another man.” /TISG

See also  Killer litter: Man admits throwing flower pot onto void deck from upper floors

Read also: JB man believes loan sharks targeted his house with firebombing because of his son’s debt in SG

