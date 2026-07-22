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Image of the Malaysian Prime Minister. (Image screen grabbed from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook page)
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Malaysian ministers resist quitting job ahead of state poll

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a stark warning which he regretted almost immediately for some reason, told ministers and other officials working for his Madani government not to attack the regime during the state polls in Negeri Sembilan.

His message, however harsh it was for some, brought the Foreign Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan to state he is ready to step down from his position if ordered to by Anwar Ibrahim.

It was a way for the Umno man to tell the PM that he would not mind being fired because he probably intended to attack the government he is working for during the poll period. This is what we can assume, at the least.

Mohamad argued that no BN member had criticised the federal government throughout the Negri Sembilan election period so far.

“We have never done so, nor have we touched on personal matters. In our campaigning, we just want our message to get through to voters.

“It is up to the prime minister as it is he who appoints the ministers and deputy ministers,” he said, adding that he did not take offence to Anwar’s statement.

“I have not taken offence, but let’s not get too excited too quickly. This is normal in elections, and it has happened in the past.

“It doesn’t mean we have to become personal enemies… certainly not. We simply want the people to understand and to give their support to BN.

“We will continue to persuade them and make sure they are no longer taken in by slander and false allegations. Back in the 2018 general election, BN did not lose because of anything else… it lost because of excessive slander,” he said.

Anwar had warned ministers, deputy ministers and officeholders in government agencies under the unity government administration against attacking one another while campaigning during state elections.

He said the decision was made after he spoke to deputy prime ministers Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof, Harian Metro reported.

“We remind candidates, especially those holding minister, deputy minister or agency positions, that they can campaign on state issues,” he was quoted as saying.

“So far, we have asked them to exercise restraint so that our relations at the federal level remain good, so that work can proceed. Let us keep it under control if there is a contest at the state level.”

“If they choose to do that, they should step down from their positions. We have to ensure there are no violations, because if there is a violation, I will ask them to step down,” he said.

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