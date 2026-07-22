‘Coincidence or the Kembangan Curse?’: Minister Faishal Ibrahim leaves PAP on the 3rd anniversary of Tan Chuan-Jin’s resignation

SINGAPORE: Netizens are asking whether it is a plain coincidence or the effect of what some are calling a “Kembangan curse” after Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim resigned from his political appointments over a personal lapse of judgment on Monday (July 20).

Prof Faishal’s resignation comes just three days after the third anniversary of his predecessor, former Kembangan MP and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s resignation on July 17, 2023, after an extramarital affair he had with a fellow MP became public.

The Kembangan subdivision of Marine Parade GRC was left without a dedicated parliamentary representative after Mr Tan’s departure in 2023. At the general election last year, Prof Faishal took his place.

However, now, with his resignation, voters at Kembangan face another few years without their own MP. The People’s Action Party (PAP) has confirmed that a by-election will not be held in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and that the constituency’s four other MPs will “step up” and “put in extra effort” to ensure that residents are taken care of.

Explaining the longtime PAP politician’s sudden departure, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had described a “lapse of judgment” in Prof Faishal’s interactions with a woman who is a member of the public.

In his resignation letter, Prof Faishal said there had been no physical relationship between him and the woman and that he had never intended for their interactions to develop into one.

Prime Minister Wong said the matter first came to his attention about a month earlier after his office received an e-mail from the woman regarding her interactions with the minister. He said an inquiry was initiated immediately, with both Prof Faishal and the woman interviewed separately.

According to the Prime Minister, both individuals subsequently made allegations of harassment against each other, prompting the case to be referred to the police.

After investigations were completed, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, determined that no criminal offence had been committed by either party and that no criminal action would be taken.

However, PM Wong said the issue extended beyond whether any laws had been broken.

“There was a separate question of whether Prof Faishal’s conduct met the standards expected of a political office holder and MP,” he said.

He added that, after reflecting on the matter, Prof Faishal accepted that his conduct had fallen short of those expectations and offered his resignation.

In a letter accepting the resignation, also dated July 20, PM Wong said he was saddened by the circumstances surrounding Prof Faishal’s departure from politics but acknowledged his willingness to accept responsibility.

“I am saddened that you are leaving politics under these circumstances,” the Prime Minister wrote, “But I appreciate your acknowledgement that your conduct fell short of the standards expected of you, and your decision to take responsibility for it.”

Speaking to reporters at Prof Faishal’s People’s Action Party (PAP) branch in Kembangan, PAP chairman and Education Minister Desmond Lee said the former minister “should have exercised better judgment, and that he should have drawn the boundaries more clearly”.

Mr Lee declined to elaborate on the nature of the interactions or when they began, but stressed that the PAP’s code of conduct requires all MPs to uphold the highest standards of integrity and personal conduct.

“Where a political office holder or MP has conducted himself or herself in a way that compromises that, where there has been a lapse of judgment or a failure to draw boundaries clearly, then action has to be taken,” he said.

Mr Lee said Prof Faishal had himself offered to resign.

Prof Faishal, 58, had also been serving as Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and was a member of the PAP’s central executive committee, the party’s top decision-making body.

In a Facebook post on July 20, Prof Faishal apologised to residents and supporters who had placed their trust in him. “I know that this news will come as a surprise to many. I hope you will understand my decision not to say more, out of respect for my family’s privacy,” he wrote.

The academic, who is married with two children, said he would now spend more time with his family and expressed gratitude for their support throughout the difficult period, especially that of his wife.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, and Defence, Zaqy Mohamad, has been appointed Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs following Prof Faishal’s resignation.

In his first remarks to the media after taking on the portfolio, Mr Zaqy said he would continue engaging members of the Muslim community to better understand their needs.

“There is still a lot of important work ahead of us, and we must continue building on the progress our community has made,” he said.

Former Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli also paid tribute to Prof Faishal in a social media post, describing the resignation as a difficult moment for the former minister, his family and the community he had served.

Mr Masagos said he and Prof Faishal had worked closely together for many years in serving Singapore and the Malay/Muslim community, highlighting Prof Faishal’s contributions to strengthening families, reducing recidivism, empowering youths and fostering stronger community ties.

He said he was deeply saddened by Prof Faishal’s resignation from both the Cabinet and Parliament, and appealed to Singaporeans to give him and his family privacy during the difficult period.

Mr Masagos added that the work of advancing the Malay/Muslim community must continue and expressed confidence that Zaqy would lead the portfolio with the support of fellow Malay/Muslim leaders and community partners.