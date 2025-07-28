Malaysian minister reaffirms no foreigners allowed to hold hawker or small trader licences

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming reaffirmed that foreign nationals are not allowed to apply for or hold hawker licences, business premises licences, or small trader permits, adding that local authorities (PBT) have never allowed this, Malay Mail reported.

Mr Nga said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, the lower house of Malaysia’s parliament on Monday (Jul 28), that the long-standing policy follows existing hawker by-laws, along with trade, business, and industrial by-laws.

“PBT do not recognise or allow foreign nationals to operate as hawkers or small traders,” Mr Nga said in response to a question from Hulu Selangor MP Mohd Hasnizan Harun, who asked about the current policy on foreigners operating businesses in Malaysia, particularly its retail sector.

“PBT do not permit the employment of foreign nationals as workers or assistants under hawker licences within PBT premises,” he added.

Mr Nga shared a Malay proverb—kera di hutan disusukan, anak di rumah mati kelaparan—which highlights the misplaced priority of “feeding the monkey in the jungle while one’s own child at home dies of hunger”, to underline the government’s commitment to prioritising locals.

He said this is why the government provides locals with business opportunities at subsidised rental rates, and it’s imperative that foreigners don’t take advantage of them.

However, the minister clarified that foreigners can still work as workers or assistants in other licensed businesses, as long as they have valid work permits or passes.

He also warned licence holders that local authorities will take “stern action” against any breach of licensing conditions. “(Authorities) will not compromise,” he said, adding that they may seize goods, issue fines, close premises, or revoke licences if any business or licence holder is found to be violating the law. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)