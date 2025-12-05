// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
Malaysian man sentenced to four months in prison for helping a house thief escape for reward money

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man got involved in a transnational escape case for a reward of approximately S$157. The 25-year-old culprit pleaded guilty to one charge of violating the Code of Criminal Procedure and another charge of obstructing justice. With this, he was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment. 

The case revealed that the suspect worked with a 41-year-old Singaporean and assisted a 39-year-old Chinese national in his escape. It was discovered that the suspect saw a job advertisement online, and after talking to a stranger, he was instructed to go to Singapore to deliver cash. Even though he does not know the identity of the one he spoke to, or even the source of the money, he still decided to take on the task. 

The suspect then drove to Singapore from Malaysia and picked up a bag containing an estimated amount of S$30,000 from a stranger at a shopping mall. Afterwards, he went to the National Court to bail the Chinese national. 

Furthermore, he also assisted in booking a hotel for the Chinese, and also handed him his mobile phone. The suspect received his payment after returning to Malaysia. 

It was also reported that the Chinese national and his accomplice broke into a house at Windsor Garden Road last 2024 and stole valuables amounting to more than S$570,000. More so, he was accused of having rings, watches, and earrings that were allegedly stolen goods. Unfortunately, the Chinese and his friends were part of a criminal gang who came to Singapore, specifically to commit crimes. 

In similar news, another Malaysian man was caught and will be charged in court for his involvement in a scam to impersonate government officials, in this case, a member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). 

Findings revealed that the suspect was tasked by unknown persons to collect cash and valuables from scam victims and pass them to others in Singapore before returning to Malaysia. 

Read more of the story here.

