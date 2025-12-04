Malaysian influencer faces criticism for promoting Singapore in tourism video

SINGAPORE: A one-minute video promoting Singapore has put Malaysian influencer and visual-effects creator Sofian Mohamad Sofian, widely known as Sofyank, at the centre of an unexpected cross-border debate.

The Kelantan-born content creator, who has more than a million followers on Instagram, released the clip on Nov 29 as part of a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The fast-paced video features him hopping between iconic attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport and Gardens by the Bay, while also sampling food around the island.

The production quickly drew attention online, amassing 21,963 reactions and 638 comments at press time. Singaporean viewers were effusive in their praise, thanking him for showcasing the city in a fresh, engaging way. One commenter wrote, “Thank you for showcasing the beautiful places in our country. I hope you continue to succeed.” Another added, “As a Singaporean from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this video to show Singapore (is) not boring.”

However, not everyone shared that enthusiasm. Back in Malaysia, where Sofyank is already well-known for his polished VFX work and his 2023 win at the Ultimate VFX Challenge in Los Angeles — a contest organised by American creator Zach King — some netizens questioned why he was promoting a neighbouring country instead of his own.

“Should promote Malaysia bro,” one user remarked, while another criticised him more sharply: “After all this time, he got awards here and there, didn’t he bring the Malaysian name? What’s wrong with you? What are you doing to make Malaysia proud? Weak.”

Others pushed back against the criticism, pointing out that the video was a commercial partnership and arguing that similar support for local talent was lacking at home. “He hasn’t been acknowledged enough in Malaysia. Commercially… @malaysia.truly.asia what are you guys doing?” asked one Malaysian. Another wrote, “Don’t be silly, why did Sofyank make the Singapore video? Does the Malaysian government want to hire him to make the video? No, right?”

Amid the mixed reactions, there were also Malaysians cheering him on. One viewer praised his technical flair, saying, “The quality level is crazy. Proud of you, bro. Keep it up!”