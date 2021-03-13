Malaysian influencer accused of copying Dior’s perfume design

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian influencer Wak Doyok is arguably one of the country’s most fashionable and stylish personalities. He recently posted a teaser photo for his upcoming fragrance, known as Dosa (Malay word for sin) on his Instagram. It was reported that this product will be hitting the shelves starting April 3 (Saturday). Unfortunately, Wak Doyok faced a backlash after netizens found him allegedly copying a famous perfume label. For those who want to know, the brand that was plagiarised is Christian Dior’s Sauvage Eau De Parfum (EDP).

Many netizens then argued that not just the design and the size of the products are similar but the colour of the bottle also looks the same. “Indeed it’s a sin (dosa) because you’re copying Dior’s Sauvage,” one commentator tweeted.

According to a report by Hype.my, netizens flooded the comments section on Wak Doyok’s Instagram post to point out the striking resemblance between the two products.

In response to that, the “Abang Long Fadil” actor briefly stated, “Same bottle.” He further clarified that his Dosa fragrance has a different scent from the original Sauvage perfume.

Born on Nov 22, 1979, Mohd Azwan Md Nor, better known as Wak Doyok is an entrepreneur, TV personality and Malaysian fashion icon who is famous for his moustache and unique goatee. He is the co-founder of the fashion label The Garment and cigar brand WD Cigar. In a 2016 interview, Wak Doyok was asked about his nickname. He answered that it was a nickname given by his friends and that Wak is a name for men in Malaysia and Doyok is because he is of Jawa ancestry. When he was young, Doyok and Kadir were popular in Malaysia, so he was called Wak Doyok.

As a Malaysian fashion icon, he is known for his outstanding style and also his love for Mods fashion. Wak Doyok is also one of the young men who are brave enough to keep a moustache and goatee similar to the 60s British era.

