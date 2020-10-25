Entertainment Celebrity Malaysian girl group accused of ripping off

Malaysian girl group accused of ripping off BLACKPINK

"I know many people think that we're copying the performance style of BLACKPINK. However, any similarities are coincidental", they said.

BLACKPINK is said to have inspired Malaysian band . Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Malaysian girl group has dispelled rumours that they are ripping off K-pop band . 25-year-old group member Sabronzo told Harian Metro that Dolla does look up to BLACKPINK for inspiration but any similarities between them are coincidental.

“I know many people think that we’re copying the performance style of BLACKPINK. However, any similarities are coincidental.

“There are not that many Malaysian girl groups and even the most popular ones back in the day were Feminin and Elite. To me, I think Dolla has a unique identity,” said Sabronzo. Dolla debuted in March 2020 with the song  and they received their fair share of negative comments since then.

Malaysian band Dolla was accused of copying BLACKPINK. Picture: Instagram

The negative remarks were about claiming that Dolla lacked originality and for portraying a sexy and sultry image with their music. Sabronzo said that naysayers are entitled to their opinions. and the rest of Dolla are grateful for the support by their fans.

“We are staying cool and collected because everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“If the comments touch on sensitive topics or foul language, we will just ignore them.”

Dolla consists of Sabronzo, Tabby, Syasya and Angel. Since their debut, Dolla has been accused of ripping off BLACKPINK. Both groups have four members and wear clothes that combine elements of tough streetwear with girly colours and silhouettes. 19-year-old Syasya has been compared to BLACPINK’s rapper Lisa due to their similar hairstyles.

Dolla hopes to carve out an identity for the group by becoming a ‘new-generation girl group” in Malaysia.

Their first song  touches on themes of female empowerment and the strength of self-confidence, a message that the band aims to put forth once again in their upcoming single Impikan. South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is one of the hottest girl group right now and the quartet is known beyond Korea. The team consists of Lisa, Ji Soo, Rose and Jennie. /TISG

