Malaysian entrepreneur Neelofa responds to breakup rumours

Netizens have started to speculate that Neelofa is having relationship problems with preacher PU Riz after a number of cryptic Instagram Stories uploaded by the TV host and entrepreneur’s family members on December 26.

Neelofa’s siblings and mother posted a similar set of messages on social media, saying, “If someone shows you their true colours, don’t try to repaint them.” Following that, a netizen posted, “These posts aren’t directed to anyone but if the shoes fit, then WEAR IT CINDERELLA.”

Neelofa’s family members also unfollowed PU Riz, also known as Haris Ismail on Instagram. Neelofa’s mother deleted photos of the couple at their merisik ceremony. All these led to a frenzy on Twitter. Screenshots of WhatsApp conversations started to spread, suggesting that the reason for the family’s strong reaction had to do with Neelofa holding a secret wedding, the transfer of RM100,000 (SGD32,000) to PU Riz and a spell (of minyak pengasih) placed on Neelofa caused more speculation and rumours.

Neelofa then decided to come clean on an Instagram video message on December 27, saying that all the allegations against her were untrue. As for her relationship with PU Riz, this is what Neelofa had to say: “What I can say is, every relationship has its own stories, and it’s not nice for me to talk about my family members.”

“My family and Haris’s family are currently in discussion and we’re trying to find a solution. I’d also like to apologise to my family and Haris’s family for all that has happened.”

“To my family, your support, your love, your advice, I appreciate them sincerely.”

Previously, Astro Awani reported that a merisik ceremony (a traditional ceremony where a man visits his potential bride’s family) was held on Nov 1 and that Neelofa will tie the knot at the end of March 2021.

Born on February 10, 1989, Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor is a Malaysian actress, television presenter, commercial model and entrepreneur. She participated in a beauty queen competition, Dewi Remaja and won the title of Dewi Remaja 2009/10 organised by the Malaysian teen magazine, Remaja. She received her Bachelor in International Trade and Marketing education at Sunway University College.

Neelofa was named amongst ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’ in 2017. With her background in business studies, she then became involved in ventures involving contact lenses, nutritious drinks, and small gigs before Naelofar Hijab was launched.