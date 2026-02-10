// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Malaysian eatery under fire for ‘washed food’ in viral video may re-open after Feb 17

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SEREMBAN: A nasi kandar eatery was featured in the news earlier this month after a witness allegedly saw one of its workers washing leftover food for the alleged purpose of using it again the next day.

This included pieces of chicken, mutton, and tofu, which had been offered on serving dishes but had gone unsold. The worker reportedly told the witness that this was the practice at the restaurant, which is located at the Palm Mall in Seremban.

While the Negeri Sembilan State Health Department (JKNNS) announced that it would be closing the eatery from February 3 to 17, the two-week period is almost over, which means it may open as soon as next Wednesday (February 18).

Screenshot 2026 02 10 at 1.56.50%E2%80%AFPM

JKNNS said it heard about the eatery on February 3, the day a video of the “food washing” was posted on social media, going viral after it was shared more than 2,000 times.

Zuraida Mohamed, the state health director, told Sinar Harian at the time that she would send officers to look into the allegations.

See also  Malaysia set to be key player in global technology arena as it partners with the 'world's largest chip architecture design company'

“I saw a worker washing leftover food such as chicken, mutton, and tofu, which were clearly remnants of cooked dishes, before separating them into trays. At first, another worker tried to mislead me with an untruthful explanation, but eventually let it slip and admitted that the food would indeed be cooked again and claimed it was ‘not dangerous.’

I want to stress that this practice is completely unethical, unsafe, and extremely disgusting,” the netizen who posted the video said, adding that he did so to raise awareness that such things happen.

He also asked the people who saw the video to share it as well.

Dr Zuraida said that if the post author’s claims are found to be true, action will be taken against the eatery. However, she also advised the public to use the correct channels when filing this type of complaint.

A 14-day closure order under Malaysia’s Food Act 1983 was issued against the eatery. Under the law, health officials may order the immediate closure of premises where food is handled for 14 days if they have reason to believe there is a health risk to the public or a failure to comply with sanitation and hygiene requirements. This gives operators of food businesses time comply with the requirements while protecting consumers.

See also  Anwar will be Prime Minister by next year, says sidelined reform politician

JKNNS advised diners to look, smell, and taste food carefully in order to avoid getting sick.

“Neglect of hygiene and food safety aspects can lead to incidents of food poisoning,” the statement warned. /TISG

Read also: Diner discovers centipede in noodles, raising concerns on food safety and hygiene

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Travel

Causeway vs Second Link: What first-time travellers need to know

JOHOR/SINGAPORE: Crossing the Johor–Singapore border is almost a rite...
Singapore News

Man harassed neighbours for more than 1 year, throwing bottles & rocks at their cars

SINGAPORE: On Monday (February 9), a man pleaded guilty...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man harassed neighbours for more than 1 year, throwing bottles & rocks at their cars

SINGAPORE: On Monday (February 9), a man pleaded guilty...

‘Awe-inspiring’: DIY home renovation that took a year earns rave reviews

SINGAPORE: Finding out how to renovate your home can...

Singapore’s median household income is now at S$12,446, but not all boats have risen

SINGAPORE: The median monthly income among Singapore resident households...

Car drives against traffic at checkpoint, driver speeds off despite gun drawn by Johor police

JOHOR: Viral dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV...

Business

Singapore pulls in more investments but fewer jobs follow

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted more investment and spending in 2025,...

Budget 2026: Student wishes Gov’t would incentivise companies to hire fresh graduates, including paying for probation period

SINGAPORE: With Prime Minister Lawrence Wong rolling out the...

Is it crazy? Vietnamese finance worker’s plan to move to Singapore without a job divides netizens

SINGAPORE: A Vietnamese woman has drawn criticism online after...

‘I feel useless’: Singaporean woman opens up about her stressful first week at work

SINGAPORE: Starting a new job is always a trial...

Singapore Politics

‘Tan who?’ Netizens wonder why ex WP chair is weighing in on Pritam Singh’s discipline case, special cadre conference

SINGAPORE: After a letter from the former Workers’ Party...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

© The Independent Singapore

// //