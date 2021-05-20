malaysian-designer-rizalman-shuts-down-businesses-for-two-weeks-to-protect-workers-from-covid-19

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA — Fashion designer Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim has hit the pause button on his business operations in light of the rising Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the Penang-born creative told followers that businesses under RIC Group Sdn Bhd will temporarily halt all operations, including the fulfilment of online orders.

The move will go ahead despite the fact that Rizalman’s companies have gotten permission from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) to operate during the movement control order.

“Following the spread of Covid-19, the upper management of Rizalman Ibrahim Group of Companies has decided to enact a full closure and suspension for all operations under RIC Group Sdn Bhd.

“(We are doing this) even though we have already registered and obtained a certificate of recognition from Miti.

“We aim to protect our employees and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic through the closure and suspension of sales,” read the statement.

The closure is set to last for two weeks or until further notice.

Rizalman has been lauded by Instagram users who appreciated the 49-year-old’s proactive approach in looking after the health of his staff.

“This is an example of a good boss,” wrote one user.

“A smart decision to not prioritise yourself and profits,” said another.

Workplace clusters remain a common source of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia, with seven out of 19 new clusters reported yesterday falling under the workplace category.

