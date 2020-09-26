Malaysian actress gets body shamed for trim physique

- Advertisement -

Sometimes when we upload photos on social media, we are unaware of how susceptible we are to what others think. For Malaysian actress Mimi Lana, a photo of her at the gym caused her to be body shamed.

The former girlfriend of popular actor Syafiq Kyle and Cari Aku Di Syurga actress was condemned after she uploaded a photo of herself in sportswear while preparing for a training session. Mimi’s fellow Malaysians flooded the comment section with nasty remarks about her thin figure, saying that she is ‘too skinny’ and that she needed to modify her body goals.

“No need to look, guys just a piece of plywood,” one user wrote.

“Where are her body goals? She’s stick thin, just like Popeye’s wife,” said another, referring to the cartoon character Olive. Some netizens took it upon themselves to decide which body shape was best for Mimi, saying she should aim for a curvy figure instead of her current slim appearance.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Mimi Rozaiana Zainal Abidin, didn’t once mention body goals in her post.

“This is not a body goal, she’s skinny like a lizard whereas most women’s body goals include shapely breasts and a round bum,” one person commented.

“I agree, big round assets and a cut like an hourglass should be a woman’s body goal, not stick thin and flat,” a second person replied.

Despite the negative comments, Mimi’s post received over 45,000 likes. Born on November 21 1995 as Mimi Rozaiana binti Zainal Abidin, Mimi Lana is a Malaysia actress and model. She debuted her career in showbiz after becoming a participant in Dewi Remaja 2014/2015. Since then, Mimi has starred in a number of TV series such as Ku Tinggalkan Cinta Di Okinawa (2015), Sein dan Luna (2016), and Halalkan Hati Yang Ku Curi (2018).

Mimi inherited her acting skills from her grandmother who was the co-star of P.Ramlee. She started her modelling and showbiz career as a participant in Dewi Remaja 2014/2015 together with Raysha Rizrose, Mawar Rashid, Syamim Farid, Natrah Khalid, Fify Azmi and Puteri Aishah. Mimi became famous after acting in Sein Dan Luna as a lead actress opposite Syazuwan Hassan. She also acted in Pusaka.