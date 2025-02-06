MALAYSIA: Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to a policy of neutrality amid escalating trade tensions between the United States, China, and neighbouring countries such as Mexico and Canada. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent statements underscore the nation’s adherence to ASEAN’s principle of centrality, ensuring Malaysia maintains balanced trade relations while fostering economic resilience.

Malaysia’s alignment with ASEAN’s neutrality

Malaysia’s position in the ongoing tariff dispute is rooted in ASEAN’s long-standing neutrality and multilateral engagement policy. Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar emphasised that Malaysia remains committed to fostering diverse trade relationships without favouring any single global power.

As agreed upon by ASEAN, he stated that Malaysia’s policy is based on centrality, meaning the country will adopt a free and neutral approach while establishing networks with all countries, MalayMail reported. This stance reflects ASEAN’s broader diplomatic strategy, prioritising regional stability, economic cooperation, and engagement with all major global economies.

ASEAN has historically positioned itself as a bridge between competing superpowers, balancing its economic and security interests without becoming entangled in geopolitical conflicts. Malaysia’s strategy aligns with this approach, ensuring the country remains an attractive trade and investment hub.

Potential economic impact of US tariffs

Although the US-imposed tariffs do not directly target Malaysia, its close economic ties with China, Mexico, and Canada place it in a vulnerable position. Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng warned that the trade war could have serious repercussions for Malaysia’s economy, comparable to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to MalayMail, Lim cautioned that the global trade war sparked by newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump’s tariffs could have the same devastating effects on inflation and economic growth as the pandemic.

Potential consequences may include disruptions in supply chains, increased costs for Malaysian manufacturers reliant on affected imports, and volatility in global markets. As China is Malaysia’s largest trading partner, any economic slowdown in Beijing due to tariffs could indirectly impact Malaysia’s exports, particularly in key industries.

Deepening international trade ties

Malaysia is likely to strengthen its trade relations with alternative partners to counterbalance the risks posed by the trade war. As published by MalayMail, Anwar reaffirmed that while Malaysia continues to engage with the US, it also maintains robust trade links with other major economies.

This suggests Malaysia is diversifying its trade networks to reduce dependence on any single economy. As global economic uncertainty intensifies, Malaysia and other ASEAN members may explore deeper trade ties with non-US partners to mitigate potential risks.

While addressing the issue in Parliament, he acknowledged that although Malaysia may appear closer to other countries, its relationship with the US will continue. “Although we may seem closer to China, Brazil, South Africa, Canada, and Mexico, our relations and engagement with the US continue to this day,” he said.

Strengthening domestic economic resilience

Beyond diversifying trade partnerships, Malaysia also focuses on internal economic development to mitigate the potential fallout from the trade war. Anwar highlighted that the government is implementing policies to bolster domestic growth and resilience, ensuring the economy remains robust despite global instability.

This strategy may involve increasing investments in key industries, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering innovation to reduce reliance on external economic factors. Strengthening Malaysia’s domestic market can help cushion the impact of external shocks while maintaining sustainable economic growth.

An uncertain future

Malaysia’s neutral stance in the US-China trade conflict aligns closely with ASEAN’s broader centrality and multilateral engagement policy. By maintaining diverse trade relationships and strengthening its domestic economy, Malaysia is positioning itself to navigate the uncertainties of the global trade landscape.

As geopolitical unrest persists, ASEAN nations, including Malaysia, may find it increasingly necessary to diversify their trade and investment partnerships to mitigate risks associated with external economic pressures. By leveraging its position within ASEAN and embracing a multilateral approach, the country can continue attracting investment, fostering innovation, and ensuring long-term prosperity despite the uncertainties posed by international tensions.