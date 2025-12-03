Malaysia to resume search for missing flight MH370 on Dec 30

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian Ministry of Transport has announced that it will resume the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, scheduling a new operation to begin on Dec 30.

According to Reuters, the Ministry confirmed that the renewed efforts will involve an extensive seabed search.

The British seabed‑exploration firm Ocean Infinity has also committed to restarting a 55‑day underwater search mission, to be carried out in phases. Ocean Infinity’s participation signals a restart in what is expected to be a methodical effort to examine previously inaccessible ocean floor areas thought to be relevant to MH370’s likely flight path.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared on Mar 8, 2014, while carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members.

The aircraft has never been located. Over the years, multiple search efforts have been launched, but none have yielded conclusive evidence of the missing plane’s fate.

Earlier this year, a search operation had been scheduled for April in the southern Indian Ocean, based on new analysis and leads. However, that plan was suspended due to adverse weather conditions that made deep‑sea exploration unsafe.

The newly announced mission is intended to rebuild on earlier efforts, potentially covering new sectors of the ocean floor not previously surveyed.