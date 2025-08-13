Malaysia to enjoy 49 public holidays in 2026, including 8 long weekends

MALAYSIA: Malaysians can look forward to a generous stretch of public holidays in 2026, with the government confirming a total of 49 public holidays nationwide, with 12 of them being designated as national holidays. The rest will be observed at the state level.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the 2026 calendar is set to deliver eight long weekends, with extended breaks appearing in February, March, May, August, November, and December.

The year will kick off with Thaipusam and Federal Territory Day on February 1, which falls on a Sunday. Thaipusam is not a nationwide holiday and will be observed in Perak, Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya. Chinese New Year follows shortly after, falling on February 17 and 18 (Tuesday and Wednesday).

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 21 and 22, coinciding with a weekend. In May, both Labour Day (May 1, Friday) and Vesak Day (May 31, Sunday) will give Malaysians an opportunity to stretch their rest days into a longer break.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday on June 1 and National Day on August 31 will each fall on a Monday, creating convenient three-day weekends. Later in the year, Deepavali (November 8) will land on a Sunday, while Christmas (December 25) will be celebrated on a Friday, closing out the year with another long weekend.