// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Screengrab from https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/lights-klcc-kuala-lumpur-building-malaysia_1006720.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=0&uuid=93d606b0-358b-4efd-bebe-5fbbd0a5c57c&query=Petronas+Twin+Towers
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysia to enjoy 49 public holidays in 2026, including 8 long weekends

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysians can look forward to a generous stretch of public holidays in 2026, with the government confirming a total of 49 public holidays nationwide, with 12 of them being designated as national holidays. The rest will be observed at the state level.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the 2026 calendar is set to deliver eight long weekends, with extended breaks appearing in February, March, May, August, November, and December.

The year will kick off with Thaipusam and Federal Territory Day on February 1, which falls on a Sunday. Thaipusam is not a nationwide holiday and will be observed in Perak, Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya. Chinese New Year follows shortly after, falling on February 17 and 18 (Tuesday and Wednesday).

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 21 and 22, coinciding with a weekend. In May, both Labour Day (May 1, Friday) and Vesak Day (May 31, Sunday) will give Malaysians an opportunity to stretch their rest days into a longer break.

See also  Malaysians blast tourism ministry for 'ugly' Visit Malaysia logo

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday on June 1 and National Day on August 31 will each fall on a Monday, creating convenient three-day weekends. Later in the year, Deepavali (November 8) will land on a Sunday, while Christmas (December 25) will be celebrated on a Friday, closing out the year with another long weekend.

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

Employer catches maid taking selfies and using social media during childcare duties

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...
Uncategorized

22-year-old motorcyclist dies in PIE accident involving trailer truck

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday evening (11...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employer catches maid taking selfies and using social media during childcare duties

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...

22-year-old motorcyclist dies in PIE accident involving trailer truck

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday evening (11...

ICA foils three chewing tobacco smuggling attempts in under two hours at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: On Aug 5, 2025, officers from the Immigration...

Singapore’s hidden rainforest shines on the global stage in BLACKPINK Jisoo’s stunning new music video ‘Your Love’

SINGAPORE: Just when you thought Singapore was just about...

Business

Singapore Politics

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

© The Independent Singapore