Malaysia to ban under-16s from social media, joining global push as governments tighten online controls

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting next year, children under 16 in Malaysia may no longer be allowed on social media, joining countries like Australia and Denmark in setting age limits online.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Sunday that platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok might soon be required to verify users’ ages. “We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government’s decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts,” Fadzil told reporters. The goal is to protect young people from cyberbullying, online scams, and sexual abuse.

Australia was the first country to roll out a nationwide ban for users under 16, with social media companies set to enforce the rule from Dec 10. How Malaysia will put its own ban into practice—and whether it will be effective—is still unclear.

The program comes under the Online Safety Act—approved in December 2024—is intended to make the internet more secure, especially for children, and hold digital platforms responsible. Malaysia is home to roughly 8 million children under 16, according to a story published by the Miami Herald.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently spoke about the dangers of social media for young people after the tragic stabbing of a 16-year-old girl by a 14-year-old classmate. While he did not give details, the incident has drawn renewed attention to online risks for minors.

Earlier this year, Malaysia also began requiring social media and messaging platforms to obtain licenses, signalling a new era of government oversight in the country’s digital space.