Malaysia’s LRT system almost at a breaking point where passengers are stranded due to malfunction

MALAYSIA: Commuters on the Kelana Jaya LRT line faced major delays this morning after a train stalled at Kelana Jaya Station due to a component malfunction. Malaysia’s Rapid KL confirmed that repair works are ongoing and has imposed entry control and crowd management at affected stations. Commuters were advised to expect congestion and use alternative rail lines until services resume.

This follows another breakdown last week, when a train stalled at Pasar Seni Station, leaving commuters stranded. The incident triggered a ripple effect across the Kelana Jaya line, causing delays and congestion at multiple stations.

Just last month, Prasarana — parent company of Rapid KL — submitted a recovery plan for the Kelana Jaya line to the Transport Ministry. Public frustration remains high, as the line serves critical areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, including routes directly beneath the Petronas Twin Towers.

On X, one argued that operators should refund passengers whenever severe delays occur. A refund mechanism should be in place by Prasarana, as these delays have been happening over the last few years. He stressed that without financial consequences, little will change.

Some have shifted blame to Malaysia’s current administration, accusing it of neglecting public transport. One demanded accountability, asking what the government intends to do about recurring breakdowns. He argued that without decisive action, nothing will change. Despite Malaysia’s many green initiatives, critics say public transportation continues to be sidelined.

Following that, another questioned the maintenance standards of the Kelana Jaya Line, noting that breakdowns occur almost daily. He added that employees under his supervision frequently arrive late due to massive service disruptions.

Additionally, one netizen stated what most Malaysians on social media have been saying in the last several years. These constant breakdowns during peak hour are the reason why Malaysians opt to own their own cars instead.

Evening peak‑hour breakdowns on the Kelana Jaya LRT often leave commuters stranded, unable to return home on time. Instead of enjoying a warm meal and a cool shower, passengers are stuck on congested platforms or delayed trains. The traffic situation in Malaysia may not change anytime soon, as public transportation is seen as something that shouldn’t be prioritised.