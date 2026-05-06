Malaysia risks big with ‘witch-hunt’ of ex-minister: Pakatan strongman

MALAYSIA: Former Minister in the Madani cabinet, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, has criticised the authorities in a video posted on his Facebook page, saying outright that an investigation against his colleague, ex-Minister Rafizi Ramli, reeks of political conspiracy.

Both Nik Nazmi and Rafizi hail from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the party of Anwar Ibrahim, but since their resignations last year, they have been openly critical of the Madani government.

Rafizi is currently undergoing a grilling at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) and is bound to go for another grilling for the third consecutive day on May 6.

Rafizi has a strong following in PKR, with several MPs constantly showing him support in his criticism of the Madani government.

Rafizi is being investigated regarding a RM1.1 billion (S$352 million) semiconductor investment deal between the Ministry of Economy and the UK-based firm Arm Holdings. Rafizi was the Minister of Economy when the deal was sealed.

According to reports, the investigations are about alleged abuse of power and misappropriation, which is the misuse of an official position for gratification.

Another aspect of the investigation is about procedural misconduct, to which some NGOs have alleged the deal was rushed and “one-sided”, with the potential of financial implications for the government.

The NGOs also accused Rafizi of pressuring the Cabinet to expedite approval of the deal, while they also raised the issue of conflict of interest with allegations that a certain individual, who was also interrogated by the MACC and is a former Rafizi aide, was appointed to positions in the foreign company after leaving government service. Rafizi has denied all the accusations.

Hence, in the video, the Member of Parliament (MP) said: “Malaysia’s involvement in leading the semiconductor sector is a good effort to elevate the nation’s reputation as an innovation leader.

“Unfortunately, this effort has been misused by the Government to bring down certain names.”

Nik Nazmi asks whether the Arm Holdings case is really a bribery case or is it a political machination?

The deal involves an agreement of more than RM1.1 billion between the Malaysian government and the international company.

“The purpose is clear: to build a semiconductor industry in the country,” the ex-minister said.

He also said the decision to go forward with the project was passed by the Cabinet, involving all the Ministers.

He mentions the investment was also promoted by the Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, and the Minister of Investment at the time, Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

“The simple question is, is all this a conspiracy?” he asked, adding that there is no evidence of anyone pocketing money in the deal and no one benefited from personal gains.

He mentions James Chai, a former aide to Rafizi who was given a temporary position (after leaving his post under Rafizi) at the company to facilitate their plans in Malaysia.

Opponents to Rafizi had called Chai the Jho Low 2.0, saying he pocketed money in a similar manner to the former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ‘friend’ and fugitive businessman Jho Low in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal.

However, Chai came back to Malaysia to assist in the investigation after a stint abroad.

Rumours are, according to Rafizi himself, that he will be charged in the case.

But Nik Nazmi asked, if a strategic decision passed by the Cabinet, promoted by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Investment, can be turned into a case like this, “who else dares to invest in our country?”

“We want integrity, but it also needs justice. We have to differentiate between bribery and baselessness in this country,” he said in conclusion.