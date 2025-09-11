// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 11, 2025
27.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Jho Low FB
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysia recovers another RM39.1 million linked to Jho Low in ongoing 1MDB asset repatriation

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysia has successfully recovered US$8.57 million (RM39.1 million) in assets tied to fugitive financier Jho Low and his family members as part of its efforts to reclaim funds misappropriated in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that the funds had been transferred to the 1MDB Asset Recovery Trust Account with assistance from Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department.

The recovery stems from Low’s global civil forfeiture settlement with the United States Department of Justice (DoJ). The MACC noted that additional accounts belonging to Low’s family members are expected to be repatriated to Malaysia in the near future.

To date, US authorities have secured more than US$1.5 billion in assets linked to Low, much of which has already been returned to Malaysia.

The latest recovery, combined with the recent US$330 million (RM1.4 billion) settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co, brings the total assets repatriated to Malaysia from the 1MDB scandal to RM31.19 billion.

See also  Najib arrested for alleged tampering of 1MDB audit report

The MACC attributed the progress to the government’s Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF), which includes the commission, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Royal Malaysia Police, and the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC).

“These efforts have been further strengthened by close cooperation with international authorities, particularly from the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, and France, under Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) arrangements,” the commission said.

The government reiterated its commitment to recovering all misappropriated funds and assets from the 1MDB scandal, widely regarded as one of the world’s largest financial crimes.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Diner makes amends after restaurant worker used his own money to settle unpaid bill and didn’t want boss to find out

SINGAPORE: A diner who allegedly left a restaurant without...

Ryde announces partnership with MooVita for driverless shuttle service proposal in Punggol

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (September 10), Ryde announced a strategic...

SMRT announces temporary bus diversions due to road works at city centre

SINGAPORE: SMRT has announced that Bus Service 502 will...

‘Welcome to SG,’ netizens joke after track fault at Tanah Merah – Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: After yet another track fault delayed train services...

Business

Singapore Politics

‘SG would still be 3rd-world full of gangsters if not for LKY’ — S’poreans share how ‘extremely lucky’ they are because of Lee Kuan...

SINGAPORE: When a Redditor boldly declared, “Singapore is extremely...

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //