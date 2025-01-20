MALAYSIA: Malaysia has once again earned recognition as one of the world’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. According to a recent report by U.S. News & World Report featured in a recent article by The Sun, the Southeast Asian nation ranks 5th globally and 4th within the region, solidifying its reputation as a top choice for cost-conscious adventurers.

The report highlights Malaysia’s affordability, with several neighbouring countries also claiming high spots on the list. Thailand takes the top position, followed closely by Vietnam in second. India holds third place, while the Philippines is ranked just ahead of Malaysia at fourth.

The report goes on to acknowledge Malaysia’s rich historical and economic journey, noting its position along a key ocean trade route that brought influences from China, India, the Middle East, and eventually Great Britain in the late 18th century. Today, Malaysia boasts a diversified, upper-middle-income economy, with key exports such as electrical appliances, electronic components, palm oil, and natural gas.

Despite the challenges posed by the global financial crisis of 2009, Malaysia has rebounded swiftly, with an average growth rate exceeding 5% since 2010. In terms of poverty reduction, Malaysia has made remarkable strides, with the percentage of households living below the poverty line dropping from over 50% in the 1960s to less than 1% in 2015, as reported by the World Bank.

Here are the top 10 most affordable countries for travellers globally: Thailand, Vietnam, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, China, Turkey, and Bangladesh.

For those seeking an affordable getaway, Malaysia continues to be a standout destination, blending rich cultural experiences with a budget-friendly price tag.