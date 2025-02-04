MALAYSIA: Five months after a tragic accident left Jalan Masjid India nearly deserted, the shopping district is once again bustling as shoppers return ahead of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In August 2024, 48-year-old Indian tourist Ms Vijayalaksmi fell into an 8-metre-deep sinkhole that suddenly opened on the pavement. The Straits Times (ST) reported that despite a nine-day search, her body was never recovered. The incident left the area largely abandoned, as shoppers avoided the site.

Businesses see signs of recovery

With the sinkhole fully repaired and covered with new black tiles, Jalan Masjid India has regained its usual energy. Crowds returned during the Chinese New Year holidays, filling parking spaces and shops. Business owners report a steady recovery, with Mr Anvar Rizan, a jewellery store manager, noting, “Business is OK now… things should get better in the coming months, in anticipation of the Aidilfitri celebrations.”

Ms Shima Ismail, who is a cashier at Omar Ali boutique, recalled the slump after the tragedy but is optimistic. “It was quite slow for a while. But now, with Hari Raya approaching, business is picking up… This year, we are seeing more customers, too, compared with last year,” she said.

Authorities take action

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has implemented safety measures, including deep boring tests, walkway repairs, and drainage system upgrades. Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif confirmed the area was fully reopened on Dec 31, 2024, which was ahead of schedule, to support businesses. “The early completion is also to accommodate the shopping and business needs of the public during the upcoming festive seasons,” she said, as published in ST.

To prevent future incidents, periodic monitoring will continue, and RM10 million (S$3 million) has been allocated for further geotechnical research.

From tragedy to recovery

The district’s resurgence comes just in time for its famous Ramadan bazaar, a major event transforming the streets into a vibrant marketplace. Stalls selling traditional garments, festive decorations, and food for breaking fast will soon line the streets, drawing both locals and tourists.

Despite some lingering concerns, most shoppers are confident about returning, optimistic that the district will reclaim its status as a key shopping destination in Kuala Lumpur.

Jalan Masjid India’s recovery is a testament to the human spirit and the ability to find light even in the darkest moments. As the city moves forward, the district stands as a symbol of resilience, ready to welcome thousands of shoppers once more in the joyous lead-up to Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

