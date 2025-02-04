Malaysia

Malaysia: Jalan Masjid India shopping district revitalised ahead of the festive season after KL sinkhole tragedy

ByMerzsam Singkee

February 4, 2025

MALAYSIA: Five months after a tragic accident left Jalan Masjid India nearly deserted, the shopping district is once again bustling as shoppers return ahead of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In August 2024, 48-year-old Indian tourist Ms Vijayalaksmi fell into an 8-metre-deep sinkhole that suddenly opened on the pavement. The Straits Times (ST) reported that despite a nine-day search, her body was never recovered. The incident left the area largely abandoned, as shoppers avoided the site.

Businesses see signs of recovery

With the sinkhole fully repaired and covered with new black tiles, Jalan Masjid India has regained its usual energy. Crowds returned during the Chinese New Year holidays, filling parking spaces and shops. Business owners report a steady recovery, with Mr Anvar Rizan, a jewellery store manager, noting, “Business is OK now… things should get better in the coming months, in anticipation of the Aidilfitri celebrations.”

Ms Shima Ismail, who is a cashier at Omar Ali boutique, recalled the slump after the tragedy but is optimistic. “It was quite slow for a while. But now, with Hari Raya approaching, business is picking up… This year, we are seeing more customers, too, compared with last year,” she said.

See also  Netizens upset even after an apology was issued for pork found in Ramadan bazaar at Marsiling

Authorities take action

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has implemented safety measures, including deep boring tests, walkway repairs, and drainage system upgrades. Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif confirmed the area was fully reopened on Dec 31, 2024, which was ahead of schedule, to support businesses. “The early completion is also to accommodate the shopping and business needs of the public during the upcoming festive seasons,” she said, as published in ST.

To prevent future incidents, periodic monitoring will continue, and RM10 million (S$3 million) has been allocated for further geotechnical research.

From tragedy to recovery

The district’s resurgence comes just in time for its famous Ramadan bazaar, a major event transforming the streets into a vibrant marketplace. Stalls selling traditional garments, festive decorations, and food for breaking fast will soon line the streets, drawing both locals and tourists.

Despite some lingering concerns, most shoppers are confident about returning, optimistic that the district will reclaim its status as a key shopping destination in Kuala Lumpur.

See also  Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar returns; 33 days celebration of lights and community

Jalan Masjid India’s recovery is a testament to the human spirit and the ability to find light even in the darkest moments. As the city moves forward, the district stands as a symbol of resilience, ready to welcome thousands of shoppers once more in the joyous lead-up to Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

Featured image by Menu to Kitchen (for illustration purposes only)

ByMerzsam Singkee

Related Post

Malaysia

Malaysia’s safest city: Penang enhances security, installs 1,000 new CCTVs in Seberang Perai

February 3, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

As long as buyers aren’t penalised, they’ll keep trying — Malaysian petrol dealers demand action on subsidised fuel abuse

February 1, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Singaporean influencer fined for falsely claiming near-kidnapping in JB

January 31, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Law

Singapore company almost loses over S$300K in impersonation scam

February 4, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

Malaysia: Jalan Masjid India shopping district revitalised ahead of the festive season after KL sinkhole tragedy

February 4, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
World

Australia to prioritise hiring foreign nurses, including applications from Singapore amid staff shortage

February 4, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Asia

Bangladesh High Commission warns women: Avoid travelling to Malaysia for work

February 4, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.