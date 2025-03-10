PETALING JAYA: Hotels in Malaysia are expected to have a surge in bookings as Malaysia is set to welcome an estimated 250,000 to 400,000 Muslim tourists this Ramadan. Malaysian Association of Hotels vice-president Lim Choong Sean said hotel occupancy usually drops at the start of Ramadan but rises sharply in the fourth week, with most hotels fully booked during the festive period, as reported by The Star.

According to Dr Wan Muhamad Adam Wan Norudin, president of the Association of Bumiputra Tourism Operators of Malaysia (Bumitra), visitors are expected from Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. He also noted a rise in interest from tourists in Turkiye.

To enhance the experience for visitors, industry players have organised cultural festivals, nasyid concerts, and other events in Putrajaya.

Many Muslim tourists are expected to arrive in the final week of Ramadan, which coincides with Eid or Hari Raya Aidilfitri shopping promotions. This allows visitors to observe Ramadan while also enjoying the festive shopping season, which is an important cultural tradition.

“This creates a dual experience, allowing visitors to observe Ramadan while also taking advantage of the pre-Hari Raya shopping season, which is a significant cultural tradition,” Dr Wan Muhamad Adam said.

The Islamic Tourism Centre said Malaysia’s vibrant Ramadan atmosphere makes it a popular choice for both Muslim and non-Muslim tourists.

Muslim visitors can join locals for iftar or buka puasa, visit Ramadan bazaars, and take part in tarawih prayers.

Between January and November last year, Malaysia recorded 4.82 million Muslim tourist arrivals, with visitors mainly from Indonesia, Brunei, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan.

Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association president Mint Leong said Malaysia is now focusing on attracting Chinese Muslim tourists, pointing out that China has around 100 million Muslims, many of whom have never visited Malaysia.

He said, “We see a huge opportunity to introduce them to our unique Ramadan and Hari Raya celebrations.”

Tour operators have also designed customised packages for Chinese Muslim visitors, which include Friday prayers, iftar with locals, cultural exchanges, and Malaysia’s halal cuisine with flavours distinct from those in China. /TISG