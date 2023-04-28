Malaysia helps evacuate 14 Singaporeans safely from Sudan as armed conflict rages on

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian Government has announced that it safely evacuated 14 Singaporeans alongside 30 Malaysians from Khartoum, Sudan, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a major operation as the armed conflict in Sudan rages on.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia has been providing consular assistance to nationals in Sudan and is exploring options for their evacuation since clashes between rival factions of the military government of Sudan broke out in the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region earlier this month.

Aside from assisting the 44 Malaysians and Singaporeans, the special operations team from Malaysia, TF Ops Sudan Malaysia, was also able to safely evacuate one Filipino, six Cambodians, one Thai, two Americans, one Palestinian, and one Sudanese national. The team also worked with the United Nations to evacuate two Malaysians serving in the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) in Abyei.

The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working to transport all 56 evacuated individuals back to their respective countries.

The Singaporean embassies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and the Singapore Consulate General in Jeddah worked closely with the host governments and the Malaysian embassy to facilitate the evacuation.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in the safe return of all citizens involved.

