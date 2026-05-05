Malaysia has the highest obesity rate in Southeast Asia—netizens agree

MALAYSIA: Malaysians love their culinary dishes, praised by many as the best worldwide. With irresistible dishes available at nearly every corner, Malaysians often indulge without restraint, but such pride comes with a heavy price, including the obesity rate in the country.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad revealed that 30.9% of 1.2 million Malaysians screened this year were obese, while 30.8% were overweight . The 2023 survey showed 54.4% of adults were overweight or obese, a 22% rise since 2011. He warned that obesity drives diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, costing Malaysia RM64 billion annually.

Dzulkefly urged early detection, integrated care, and stigma‑free support, stressing collective action through campaigns like My Best Me.

A viral post on X suggested pairing Malaysia’s beloved roti canai—known in Singapore as pratha—with condensed milk. While many agreed the combination would taste indulgent, social media users quickly pointed out the health implications, such as obesity. The user states that this is one of the reasons why Malaysia has the highest obesity rate in Southeast Asia.

Some Malaysians who grew up in a strict household admitted they never knew roti canai could be eaten with condensed milk. For many born in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when family traditions were still conservative, such indulgent food practices may not have been common.

Another X user argued that roti canai tastes best with curry or dhal, calling condensed milk an odd pairing. After trying the viral suggestion, he concluded that the traditional combination remains superior. For Malaysians accustomed to enjoying roti canai with savoury sides, the sweet alternative may feel unusual.

One noted that their generation often snacked on biscuits dipped in condensed milk. Now at 21, they see friends already diagnosed as pre‑diabetic. For many, this is alarmingly young to face such health risks.

Enjoying delicious meals is never wrong, but consuming unhealthy options daily can take a toll on health. Age is increasingly becoming irrelevant as serious conditions like diabetes strike younger Malaysians.

The rapid rise of artisanal coffee shops, often serving sugar‑laden drinks, is compounding the problem, leaving youth more vulnerable to lifestyle‑related diseases and highlighting the urgent need for healthier choices and stronger public awareness.