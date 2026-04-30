Malaysia court rejects Singapore casino bankruptcy bid over S$8M gambling debt

MALAYSIA: A Malaysian court has shut down a Singapore casino’s attempt to bankrupt a local businessman over a gambling debt worth RM26 million (S$8 million), reinforcing a long-standing legal stance: gambling debts aren’t enforceable in Malaysia.

The Ipoh High Court dismissed a petition filed by Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd against restaurant owner Lee Fook Kheun. The casino had sought bankruptcy action after Lee allegedly failed to repay the RM26 million tied to gambling credit, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reports (April 28).

Court draws a firm legal line

Justice Moses Susayan ruled that the debt couldn’t be recognised under Malaysian law because it arose from gambling, which is considered illegal and void.

The case leaned on a prior Federal Court decision that treats gambling debts as matters of honour, not law. In simple terms, even if someone owes money from gambling, the courts will not help recover it.

The casino had relied on a 2018 Singapore High Court judgment, later registered in Malaysia under the Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Act 1958, but the judge stated that foreign rulings don’t override Malaysian public policy.

He also stressed that local courts aren’t obliged to enforce overseas decisions that conflict with domestic laws.

Lee’s legal argument holds in the court

Lee challenged the claim, arguing that the debt, though framed as a credit, was still rooted in gambling. This made it invalid under Malaysian law and unsuitable for bankruptcy proceedings.

The court agreed and cited provisions under the Civil Law Act 1956 and the Contracts Act 1950, both of which render gambling-related agreements void.

Interestingly, while the casino lost the case, the court didn’t order it to pay legal costs.

Malaysia doesn’t allow legal recovery of casino debts

The court’s decision reinforces a sharp divide between jurisdictions, as Malaysia doesn’t allow legal recovery of casino debts. For such cross-border cases, this creates a limitation: a debt recognised in one country may carry no weight in another.

For Singapore-based operators, the takeaway is that legal wins at home don’t guarantee enforcement abroad.

For Malaysians, it confirms that local courts will prioritise national law over foreign judgments, especially on issues tied to public policy.