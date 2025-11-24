Malaysia collected $439,000 in fines for VEP violations since July 1

JOHOR BAHRU: Due to stronger enforcement actions at the border of Malaysia and Singapore regarding the VEP or Vehicle Entry Pass, Malaysia has been able to collect a whopping RM1.39 million (around $439,000) since July 1.

An announcement over the weekend on the Facebook page of the country’s Road Transport Department (Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia) says that 65,039 vehicles registered in Singapore have been inspected in the past four and a half months. This resulted in 4,634 summonses issues for vehicles that did not have a VEP, for a total compound collection of RM1.39 million.

Datuk Jazmanie bin Shafawi, the Deputy Director General of Planning & Operations of JPJ Malaysia, announced this in a press conference on Friday night (Nov 21).

Additionally, between Nov 15 and 20, 159 summonses were issued to vehicles belonging to individuals and companies that are under VEP pre-registered status.

Section 66J of the country’s Road Transport Act 1987 says that every foreign vehicle owner who is issued a summons is obliged to settle the payment before leaving.

Individuals who receive summons may pay their fines at the JPJ office counter, the JPJ Mobile Counter, the VEP registration counter in Danga Bay, and online via myEG.

On Nov 3, Malaysian National News Agency Bernama announced that beginning Nov 15, vehicles registered in other countries, especially Singapore, that do not have a VEP would not be allowed to leave the country at land borders.

The VEP scheme was announced in 2024, and Singaporean motorists have had ample time to comply with regulations.

After enforcement began on Jul 1, 2025, the JPJ has stepped up efforts to implement VEP usage at Malaysia-Singapore checkpoints.

JPJ Director-General Aedy Fadly Ramli said at the beginning of this month that as of Oct 31, as many as 4,028 summons notices were issued to the owners or drivers of private vehicles of individuals and companies that do not have a VEP or are not registered for one. Additionally, the department had collected RM1.2 million (S$372,500) in fines.

“JPJ is calling on all owners of foreign vehicles to immediately register, install, and activate the RFID VEP tag to avoid any inconvenience while leaving or entering Malaysia,” the department said in a Nov 1 Facebook post.

Mr Aedy-Fadly also said, “Any Singaporean who does not have a VEP and is detained at any location in Malaysia will be subject to action.” /TISG

