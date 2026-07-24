Malaysia: Analysis says DAP is split over safeguarding minority communities

MALAYSIA: The population of Malaysia is seeing a massive shift in numbers, with the Malay-Muslim majority rising constantly while the growth of other races is on the decline.

Malaysia’s total population is estimated at 34.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from 34.2 million the previous year.

Official data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia indicates a slower growth rate of 0.5%.

It also shows the Malay demographic at 58.3% of the population, followed by Chinese at 22.1%, Other Bumiputera at 12.3%, and Indians at 6.5%.

The proportion of ethnic Chinese and Indians in Malaysia has continuously declined since independence due to lower birth rates, demographic shifts, and emigration, while the Bumiputera population has grown.

In 1957, Chinese and Indians made up roughly 38% and 10% of the population.

While this is a boost to Malay-led political parties in the country, it is a bane for Chinese and Indian-led parties.

They have a smaller share of the population to represent, which may pose a problem for a party like the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the long run.

In an analysis on Facebook, an influencer made it clear that DAP is now at a crossroads and has two schools of thought competing to keep the brand alive.

Therealnehruism, the editorial and opinion page on Facebook, says a group headed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook believes that DAP can best serve the non-Malays by being part of the government, so that it can participate in nation-building and help create a better Malaysia for all.

“To do this, its advocates believe DAP must have a spirit of sacrifice. It must accept that it has to make concessions and compromises, and motivate itself to work with other parties, even former rivals like Umno, however difficult that may be,” it says.

Loke is backed by Ministers Hannah Yeoh, Gobind Singh Deo and Steven Sim.

But there is another school of thought thriving in DAP. It is headed by former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and backed by Teresa Kok, RSN Rayer, two MPs of high calibre in Parliament.

They may also have Tony Pua, a close ally of Lim and former DAP veteran, and the outspoken Ronnie Liu.

According to the Facebook page, the second school of thought believes that DAP’s main role is to defend the dignity and self-respect of the non-Malays.

“It believes that even if the non-Malay population declines and non-Malays lose political and economic power, DAP must keep fighting to ensure that the non-Malay way of life remains intact and capable of providing non-Malays with a dignified life.”

As we can see, there is apparently a fundamental ideological rift within the DAP, and it is being framed as a battle between pragmatic governance and uncompromising identity politics.

The party is now under the control of the pragmatic Loke, while the wing under Lim is still fighting to get back in control of the party to push its agenda.

The writer also highlights how electoral results act as the ultimate arbiter of this divide.

Having already suffered setbacks in Sabah and Johor, the Loke-led faction’s mandate hinges precariously on the upcoming Negeri Sembilan polls—especially Loke’s personal defence of his Chennah seat.

A defeat there, followed by the party’s National Conference, could delegitimise the pragmatists, rendering them lame-duck leaders and pushing DAP back toward an opposition-first identity focused on ideological purity over executive power.

Yet, such political shifts are not inherently detrimental to Malaysian democracy. Even as a declining non-Muslim demographic poses challenges to the party’s electoral ambitions, its core mission remains unwavering: to steadfastly defend and represent the community in an evolving landscape.