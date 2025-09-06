// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, September 6, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Pexels/Joerg Hartmann
Malaysia
Less than 1 min.Read

Malaysia aims to attract 22 million Singaporean tourists in 2026 to boost economy

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysia has set an ambitious target to welcome 22 million tourists from Singapore next year, in a bid to boost its economy.

According to the Oriental Daily, Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, said nearly 12 million Singaporeans have already visited Malaysia this year, and the number is expected to continue rising in 2026.

He noted that Singapore remains one of Malaysia’s largest foreign tourist markets and that the government is preparing a series of tourism activities to attract more visitors.

He also noted that more Singaporeans, particularly from the middle-income group, have been travelling to Johor for shopping and leisure.

This comes after Singapore was ranked the world’s fourth most expensive city for high-end living, prompting many to cross the Causeway in search of more affordable options.

Dr Azfar added that this influx of visitors has brought positive economic benefits to Malaysia, particularly in Johor, but he cautioned that the government must strike a balance to ensure local residents are not burdened by rising costs of living due to the higher spending power of Singaporean tourists.

See also  Video Inside: What TN50 really is according to Malaysian TV star

Hot this week

Malaysia

72-year-old living alone gets abducted and forced to hand over her S$12K savings to frauds

MALAYSIA: A 72-year-old Malaysian woman living alone in a...
In the Hood

TikToker clarifies he did not actually eat 7th month offerings as criticism mounts

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user who sparked outrage after appearing...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

TikToker clarifies he did not actually eat 7th month offerings as criticism mounts

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user who sparked outrage after appearing...

MRT reliability dips to five-year low, raising questions on system resilience

SINGAPORE: For many regular commuters, MRT breakdowns have long...

16-year-old Singapore girl missing for 2 months; police appeals for information

SINGAPORE: The police are seeking the public’s help to...

MRT Breakdown Bingo: Commuters turn train faults into a game after Sept 1 & 2 disruptions

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user is poking fun at...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

© The Independent Singapore