Malaysia aims to attract 22 million Singaporean tourists in 2026 to boost economy

MALAYSIA: Malaysia has set an ambitious target to welcome 22 million tourists from Singapore next year, in a bid to boost its economy.

According to the Oriental Daily, Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, said nearly 12 million Singaporeans have already visited Malaysia this year, and the number is expected to continue rising in 2026.

He noted that Singapore remains one of Malaysia’s largest foreign tourist markets and that the government is preparing a series of tourism activities to attract more visitors.

He also noted that more Singaporeans, particularly from the middle-income group, have been travelling to Johor for shopping and leisure.

This comes after Singapore was ranked the world’s fourth most expensive city for high-end living, prompting many to cross the Causeway in search of more affordable options.

Dr Azfar added that this influx of visitors has brought positive economic benefits to Malaysia, particularly in Johor, but he cautioned that the government must strike a balance to ensure local residents are not burdened by rising costs of living due to the higher spending power of Singaporean tourists.