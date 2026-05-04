Malaysia: 61 stabs wounds and a relationship that ends with murder

MALAYSIA: On Saturday, Malaysia woke up to a horrible crime after a girl was found after midnight in a pool of blood and with 61 stab wounds.

The story became more dramatic after it was revealed that she was not killed in a car accident, and later her body was placed on the road in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, in the state of Kelantan, the most conservative state in Malaysia.

However, the authorities moved swiftly, arresting four people: an elderly couple and two young men. The elderly couple, the boyfriend’s parents—a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman—have been released on bail, but the two young men are still in custody.

Now, we are being told that it is a story of rage and jealousy that led to the gruesome murder of this young woman, a college student of 19.

Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat said investigators suspect the victim was stabbed to death by her 19-year-old boyfriend, who allegedly believed she was having an affair, the New Straits Times reported.

“Initial investigations showed that an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect, which led to her death. She is believed to have been stabbed while inside the suspect’s car,” the senior policeman was quoted as saying.

The boyfriend, identified as the main suspect, was arrested on Saturday alongside another youth believed to be a friend of the victim.

The victim, who hails from Perak, had gone out for a meal with the two suspects.

Sources said the victim, who lived in a condominium, first went out during the day with one suspect in a Honda City before being sent back home.

“Later that night, she reportedly went out again with the second suspect, believed to be the main perpetrator and also a student at a Vocational College, in a Perodua Bezza,” the source to the Malay-language daily Berita Harian.

Local media had earlier identified the victim as Nurfisya Zulkifly, who had just returned to her Ketereh college campus to start a new semester a week ago.

It is said she managed to post a WhatsApp story at 11 pm. She posted a photo of food before she was killed.