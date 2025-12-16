Maid’s employer says, ‘My helper doesn’t like to sleep on the bed; she prefers the floor, so how do I help her feel comfortable on the floor?’

SINGAPORE: A Singapore employer posted on Reddit seeking advice after noticing that her new domestic helper was choosing to sleep on the floor instead of the bed in her own room, not due to a lack of facilities, but a personal preference.

“My new helper has a single bedroom to herself with a single bed, mattress, pillow, and bedsheets. However, she doesn’t like sleeping in the bed and prefers the floor,” the employer wrote in the r/askSingapore subreddit forum. She added that she had already checked with her helper about buying something for her comfort but was told there was “no need.”

Still, the employer wanted to be sure she was doing the right thing and asked others with experience what else she could provide “to help her helper sleep more comfortably on the floor.”

The responses came quickly, and the message from many Singaporeans was clear: sometimes, comfort is simply a matter of habit. “Some just prefer to sleep on the floor, let her choose (remove bed frame and put mattress on the floor),” one commenter advised.

Another pointed out that people who used to sleep on firm surfaces may find soft mattresses uncomfortable. “People used to sleeping on a hard floor may find mattresses too soft, and it actually makes it hard to fall asleep… Let them sleep on the floor, but provide a thin sheet or mat for hygiene.”

Several commenters shared personal experiences of growing up or choosing to sleep on the floor well into adulthood. “I grew up sleeping on the floor,” one Singaporean wrote. “There were times I had a thin mattress only to put it away as I actually preferred the cool floor… I woke up without any pain, and my back felt amazing.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “I have back aches every now and then, and I find sleeping on the bare floor is way more comfortable than on my bed.” Another added, “I also sleep on the floor sometimes. It’s very cooling!”

Cultural familiarity also came up in the discussion. One commenter suggested that helpers from certain backgrounds may be more accustomed to sleeping closer to the ground. “If she’s Indonesian, advise her not to sleep directly on the floor by saying, ‘Nanti masuk angin,’” the commenter wrote, explaining that it refers to the belief that cold air entering the body can cause illness.

Another commenter suggested thin foam mattresses, tatami, or firmer bedding if the helper ever decides to transition.

Practical suggestions ranged from bamboo mats and Japanese-style futons to yoga mats, foldable firm mattresses, or simply thicker blankets to guard against cold floors at night. “The floor’s actually really comfortable. The only thing is that it gets cold at night, so maybe give her some thick blankets,” one person said.

Others felt the employer had already done more than enough. “For your case, you are already providing and checking in more than you need to; probably nothing else you need to do since she already explained why and how she prefers the floor even though there is a good bed beside her,” one comment read.

A few also cautioned against overcorrecting out of fear of perception rather than reality. “If she says she is comfortable, then she is,” one commenter noted. “Maybe you worry what others might think? Just remain available for her to ask if she changes her mind.”

Another added, “If you’re scared of her telling MOM (Ministry of Manpower), accusing you of ill-treating her, then ask her one more time if she’s sure she wants to sleep on the floor. Then record her answer to protect yourself. After that, don’t ask her anymore. I did that when my helper insisted on sleeping on my balcony. We have a very large balcony with strong nighttime wind, so she prefers it to her own room.”

Overall, the consensus was that preference does not equal mistreatment, especially when proper beds, rooms, and options are already provided. In this case, many felt the best support was to respect the helper’s choice, keep the floor clean, and stay open to her needs as they changed over time.

