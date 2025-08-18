Maid’s employer says, ‘I have a horrible, unhygienic helper who neither washes her clothes nor throws away her used pads’

SINGAPORE: If household drama had a smell, this one might stink of unwashed laundry, chocolate wrappers under the bed, and unclosed cooking oil caps.

A Singaporean employer just aired out what she calls her “horrible, unhygienic helper” in a post that’s now the talk of the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, and it seems like it’s messier than a toddler with a tub of Milo powder.

“Own clothes can accumulate for 4 days, not washed,” the employer began, laying out a sort of 12-point exposé that reads like the script of a domestic horror story. “Used pad, forgets to throw (many times!)… wrappers just tuck under the mattress, squeeze behind the cabinets… sleep in the kitchen during daytime… see phone until 4 am, not sleep.”

Her full list is as follows:

Own clothes can accumulate for 4 days, not washed. Eat chocolate, biscuits, and sweets in the room and the wrappers just tuck under the mattress, squeeze behind the cabinets, keep inside wardrobe drawers. Packets of unfinished Milo powder are squeezed and tucked behind cabinets. Clothes are not folded and just dumped in the back of the wardrobe. Cook, but don’t clean the hood. Many times, cooking oil caps are not closed. Used pads, forgets to throw (many times!). See phone until 4 am, not sleep (rest time at 9.30 pm). Daytime sleep lying flat in the kitchen. Go out without permission and told us she went to buy iced Milo, missing for 3 hrs. Many more, too long to list!

Her final blow: “And they think they do a good job and wanted to be treated like a princess, what a joke! You yourself treat yourself like dirt and can never be a princess lah, princess got so dirty one meh?”

“Not all helpers are like this…”

Naturally, the comment section turned into a virtual town hall meeting. One user exclaimed, “This sounds just like my maid!”

Another dropped her own hygiene horror story: “My ex-maid ate an orange and threw the peel under her bed. The chip packet is also on the floor. Worse than a toddler!”

However, it wasn’t all anti-helper talk. Several users clapped back — not at the maid, but at the employer herself.

“Why do you complain in public? As a good employer, you need to teach your helper, ma’am,” one chided. “This has nothing to do with culture — it’s personality,” added another. “Not all helpers are like this.”

“You gotta show her (maid) the ropes…”

Some suggested the maid’s behaviour might stem from unfamiliarity with Singapore’s hygiene standards.

“Maybe she’s from a rural area where cleaning up after yourself isn’t taught the same way. If she’s new, then you gotta show her the ropes,” said a commenter.

One went deeper and called out the employer’s tone: “Saying she treats herself like dirt is telling us more about you than her.”

Still, some supported the employer’s frustration.

“I would never keep someone whose hygiene is this bad,” wrote a concerned parent. “This isn’t just about mess — it’s a health issue,” she added.

“Maybe the helper is trying to give you a taste of your own medicine…”

At the heart of it, the drama reveals something many Singaporean households already know: The maid-employer relationship is a two-way street paved with expectations, assumptions, and sometimes, Milo spills.

While some defended the post as “awareness,” others argued that shaming helpers online won’t solve anything.

“Posting here won’t help. Sit down and talk to your maid. If she doesn’t listen, give a warning. If still no change — let her go,” advised one voice of reason.

Another user offered a reality check that cut through the drama like a hot knife through expired chocolate wrapped packets:

“Some employers are also messy. Leave bras and panties lying around like snake skin. So maybe the helper is trying to give you a taste of your own medicine so that you feel what she felt.”

Hygiene matters. But so does communication. And mutual respect.

Whether you side with the employer or the maid, the viral post shows the deep divide in how domestic work is viewed and valued. Yes, hygiene matters, but so does communication and mutual respect.

So maybe before reaching for the keyboard next time, both employers and helpers should reach for the dustpan instead — and have a real heart-to-heart conversation with each other.

Because no one wants to live in a house full of tension… or chocolate wrappers or even worse, used pads under the mattress.

