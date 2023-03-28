Maid who has a husband and boyfriend runs away with only her passport despite employer allowing her to rest 6 hours in the daytime and ends work at 9.30 pm

SINGAPORE: A puzzled employer took to social media sharing the situation where her maid ran away, taking only her passport with her. In an anonymous post, the employer wrote that the maid left behind all her belongings and Work Permit as well.

Sharing her situation to a Facebook group for employers and helpers, the woman wrote: “Today, I am upset with the sudden missing of a helper whom I have treated like my own family. Given her all the flexibility, care and concern. I never expect that being kind and nice, my helper would still run away. Her job was never difficult coz I’ve been doing it myself all this while. I really take care of her”.

The employer added that her maid had more rest time than work, where the maid only had to cook dinner when her employer’s children were in school. The helper would then get to rest from 1 pm to 5.30 pm as no one would be at home.

On the times she had to cook, she would make simple dishes like fried rice. After she showers the kids, the maid would be her room from 7 pm to 9 pm only to see if there was a need to change diapers. “So she basically does work frm 7am til 12pm. Rest til 530pm. 7pm in her room again. 9pm come out awhile den goes in her room again. We play with our own kids and put them to bed.. off duty 930pm”, the employer wrote.

“Her passport was gone except her work permit. She left all her clothes and belonging still intact at home. Still a big question mark as in where do I go wrong. What have I done that she choose to run?” the woman added.

Netizens who commented on the post speculated if the woman had a boyfriend. Responding to these comments, the employer wrote: “She always shared abt her family, husband and boyfriend story. I usually tell her she’s a grown up to know what’s wrong what’s right. I dun really support Abt having bf when d hub is taking care of her 2 kids but I told her I nvr judge her but just know what is best for her. Coz I dun know the real story”.

Last year, employers who realised that their maid was sneaking out every night took to social media to ask others for help on what they should do.

In an anonymous post to popular Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), an employer wrote that they found out their helper “has been going out every night, about from 12 am to 2 am and will come back at about 4 am to 5 am. She has a boyfriend and we suspect she always overnight at a hotel with her boyfriend”.

The employers also added that the helper’s boyfriend was a local so money was not an issue when it came to booking a hotel every night. The maid’s employer added that the family liked her very much and trusted her “with all our heart”. The employer also felt that she felt very upset to see her maid sneaking out.

The employer added that she had not spoken to her maid yet because “we wanted to giver her a chance to stop on her own. We left subtle hints to try to get her to realise that we already know, but it seems she really thinks we are stupid – she is still doing it”.

“I am determined to send her home”, the employer wrote.

Upon speaking to the helper’s previous employers, they realised that the maid was also sneaking out of their house as well, and this was why they sent her home. However, her previous employers said that they did not report the maid as they did not want any hassle to deal with.

“May I know if her doing breaks MOM rules and where can I read up officially about this rule? We would like to report to MOM as well and get her barred”, the employer wrote.

In the comments section, the employer also wrote: “Yes I was pretty confused because some say its breaking MOM law, some say its not. So just wanna found out which is right”.

