// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, September 7, 2025
27.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
Domestic Helpers
3 min.Read

Maid says, ‘When I ask my employer how to do something, she says I’m trying to be smart, but when I do it my way, she says I never ask’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post that struck a nerve with fellow domestic helpers across Singapore, one first-time maid in the Lion City has opened up about her frustrating experience of being constantly criticised by her employer — damned if she asks for instructions, and damned if she doesn’t.

“When I ask my employer how to do something, she says I’m trying to be smart, but when I do it my way, she says I never ask,” the helper wrote in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group.

This is another classic case of “do like this also wrong, do like that also wrong”.

🤯 “It’s very stressful for me to be in this situation….”

The helper, who’s been working in Singapore for almost a year now, shared that she often apologises when she makes mistakes, only to be met with more confusion and intimidation.

“If I did something wrong, I will say I’m sorry, but she (employer) will ask me, ‘Sorry for what?’ and she keeps asking me that question, which makes me feel intimidated,” the helper wrote. “It’s very stressful for me to be in this situation.”

See also  Maid says her employer takes her phone away and returns it only after work; gives her GIGA card but charges her $10/month

She also added that when she tried to request a transfer, her employer suddenly backpedalled — saying it’s okay to forget or make mistakes sometimes. But the stress on the helper remains:

“When I forget or do something wrong again, I’ll feel stressed for the whole week.”

🗣️ “Same here, sis!”

The post quickly attracted a flood of “same here” responses from other helpers, who resonated deeply with her dilemma.

One commenter shared: “Same as mine. Complain about the taste of food, complain about the veggie cutting method, complain that the food is hard. Cook a little, complain. Cook a lot, complain. Do the work right, also, still look for mistakes.”

Another said: “Since the first time I came to SG, I cannot sleep thinking what will happen the next morning? What word will she [employer] tell me next??? I have anxiety… really stressful.”

It wasn’t just fellow helpers chiming in. Even some employers stepped in with empathy.

See also  Maid agrees to work for family of 3 initially but her employer suddenly brings 5 more family members for over a month

“Usually, as an employer, we will explain how to do and why it’s done a certain way… so maybe sit and tell your ma’am how you feel,” one employer commented.

🧠 “Everything I do is wrong, so what’s the point of you keeping me here?”

The original post highlights a deeper problem: Double standards and power imbalance. Helpers are often penalised for showing initiative and for not showing initiative — a situation that breeds chronic anxiety and learned helplessness.

As such, some group members offered advice with more spice than sugar on why she should leave her employer.

“Tell her straight: Because it seems that you are not happy with me around, and so do I. You are never satisfied. Everything I do is wrong, so what’s the point of you keeping me here?”

Others opted for a softer tone: “If you’re not happy, then no point staying. Don’t stress yourself, sis. Talk nicely, ask for release paper.”

🏠 “The house belongs to your employer. She has her way. You have yours…”

Another commenter summarised it best:

See also  Maid wants to travel to other countries during her leave, employer asks if she can oppose that as "I don’t feel (it's) safe"

“The house belongs to your employer. She has her way. You have yours. But some employers want to see every step. It’s like the hand-washing routine in a hospital — very detailed. That makes it more stressful for you.”

💡 “Arguing is just a waste of time and energy…”

For new helpers in Singapore, the first year is often the hardest. It’s a period of adjustment to household routines, different cultures, expectations, and often, silent judgment.

This post also serves as a reminder to all employers: Kindness and clarity go a long way.

As one helper simply wrote: “As a maid, I always say sorry whether I’m right or wrong. Arguing is just a waste of time and energy.”

And it’s only right that such energy is better spent making a house feel like a true home for everyone living under the same one roof.

Read related: Maid says, ‘I don’t understand how to deal with Singapore employers; work slow also wrong, work fast also wrong’

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

S’porean man found guilty of smuggling drugs from Johor via drone in first-of-its-kind case

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old Singaporean, Helmie Shahrezza Bin Shahrom, has...

‘VVIP’ uncle turns MRT cabin into his living room, netizens joke over ‘flight simulator’ antics

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever squeezed into an MRT cabin...

Circle Line to close early and open late on weekends until December for CCL6 testing

SINGAPORE: You might have noticed that the Circle Line,...

Earlier start for cross-border buses 160 and 170/170X from JB Checkpoint from Sept 15

SINGAPORE: From September 15, 2025, passengers travelling from Johor...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

© The Independent Singapore