// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Maid-employer disagreement @ Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Maid says, ‘My employer offered me S$1000/month salary during interview, but now it’s cut to S$800 because ma’am says my cooking is not delicious’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper who recently moved to Singapore says her employer reduced her agreed salary from S$1000 to S$800 a month after deciding her cooking did not meet expectations. The claim was shared in a Facebook group for domestic helper transfers, setting off a lively debate over contracts, expectations, and fair treatment.

The helper wrote that the pay was clearly discussed and agreed upon during her interview and reflected in the contract, but after she started work, she says the terms changed.

“I just moved here. My employer has a contract with me, and we discussed it during my interview. Madam said my salary was S$1000. Now she suddenly said S$800 because she said my cooking is not delicious. She is looking for something that tastes like restaurant cooking. What should I do? Can you please advise me? Thank you.”

“She (employer) must follow whatever is written in your contract…”

Several commenters noted that personal taste is not a contractual clause.

See also  Maid leaves note for employers asking them to wash their own plates etc., and clean the floor on her day off

“She (employer) must follow whatever is written in your contract. If she’s paying you S$800 for that reason, you can show her your signed contract to remind her. If she insists on paying you S$800 because your cooking is not suitable for her taste, then you tell her you will call MOM (Ministry of Manpower) for clarification.”

Others questioned the expectation itself. One commenter remarked, “Why didn’t she hire a chef instead?” while another added, “Yes, a domestic worker can TRY to learn that recipe and get close to something like that, but even then it may not be exact. Domestic workers are not professionally trained chefs. She (employer) seems delusional to me.”

Expecting helpers to cook restaurant-quality meals

The post hit a sensitive spot because it touches on a common grey area: Domestic helpers are often expected to cook but not necessarily to deliver restaurant-quality meals on demand. While many helpers are willing to learn and adapt, commenters noted that taste is subjective and improvement takes time.

See also  Maid asks if her employer should be the one to provide her with toiletries

The salary cut, however, is what drew the strongest reactions. In Singapore, employment terms for domestic helpers are typically set out in a written contract, and one-sided changes can raise compliance questions.

“It’s OK if your salary is S$800 if you are treated as a human…”

Not everyone agreed that salary should be the main issue. One commenter offered a contrasting perspective: “It’s OK if your salary is S$800 if you have enough sleep, have enough food to eat, and are treated as a human. No need to find a big salary. My salary is S$700 for 12 years, but I don’t complain because my employer treats me as a human being.”

That comment, while personal, highlighted how experiences can vary widely depending on working conditions and employer behaviour, not just pay.

Another case example of the fine line in employer-helper relations

The post did not mention whether the helper would pursue a complaint further or renegotiate with her employer. For now, it is another reminder of the delicate calculus at play in employer-helper relationships, where clear contracts, realistic expectations, and basic fairness can often make the difference between a harmonious household and one that slides into strife.

See also  Edgefield Secondary School to conduct home-based learning after student tests positive for Covid-19

Read related: Maid says, ‘My employer tells me that I don’t cook with my heart and I don’t do things with my brain; hearing these words really hurts me’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Private-hire drivers hesitant on EV switch amid ‘wasted’ time on charging cars

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have been hesitant to...

Netizens praise Hooters Singapore managing director for retaining staff in new business

SINGAPORE: Netizens have praised Hooters Singapore managing director Selena...

30 y/o man earning S$4.5k a month fears burnout from working 10 hours daily

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$4,500 a month shared...

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //