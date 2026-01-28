Maid says, ‘My employer offered me S$1000/month salary during interview, but now it’s cut to S$800 because ma’am says my cooking is not delicious’

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper who recently moved to Singapore says her employer reduced her agreed salary from S$1000 to S$800 a month after deciding her cooking did not meet expectations. The claim was shared in a Facebook group for domestic helper transfers, setting off a lively debate over contracts, expectations, and fair treatment.

The helper wrote that the pay was clearly discussed and agreed upon during her interview and reflected in the contract, but after she started work, she says the terms changed.

“I just moved here. My employer has a contract with me, and we discussed it during my interview. Madam said my salary was S$1000. Now she suddenly said S$800 because she said my cooking is not delicious. She is looking for something that tastes like restaurant cooking. What should I do? Can you please advise me? Thank you.”

“She (employer) must follow whatever is written in your contract…”

Several commenters noted that personal taste is not a contractual clause.

“She (employer) must follow whatever is written in your contract. If she’s paying you S$800 for that reason, you can show her your signed contract to remind her. If she insists on paying you S$800 because your cooking is not suitable for her taste, then you tell her you will call MOM (Ministry of Manpower) for clarification.”

Others questioned the expectation itself. One commenter remarked, “Why didn’t she hire a chef instead?” while another added, “Yes, a domestic worker can TRY to learn that recipe and get close to something like that, but even then it may not be exact. Domestic workers are not professionally trained chefs. She (employer) seems delusional to me.”

Expecting helpers to cook restaurant-quality meals

The post hit a sensitive spot because it touches on a common grey area: Domestic helpers are often expected to cook but not necessarily to deliver restaurant-quality meals on demand. While many helpers are willing to learn and adapt, commenters noted that taste is subjective and improvement takes time.

The salary cut, however, is what drew the strongest reactions. In Singapore, employment terms for domestic helpers are typically set out in a written contract, and one-sided changes can raise compliance questions.

“It’s OK if your salary is S$800 if you are treated as a human…”

Not everyone agreed that salary should be the main issue. One commenter offered a contrasting perspective: “It’s OK if your salary is S$800 if you have enough sleep, have enough food to eat, and are treated as a human. No need to find a big salary. My salary is S$700 for 12 years, but I don’t complain because my employer treats me as a human being.”

That comment, while personal, highlighted how experiences can vary widely depending on working conditions and employer behaviour, not just pay.

Another case example of the fine line in employer-helper relations

The post did not mention whether the helper would pursue a complaint further or renegotiate with her employer. For now, it is another reminder of the delicate calculus at play in employer-helper relationships, where clear contracts, realistic expectations, and basic fairness can often make the difference between a harmonious household and one that slides into strife.

