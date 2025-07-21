Maid says, ‘I got terminated and was asked to leave Singapore immediately because I want to get married to a Singaporean’

SINGAPORE: “Have I committed a crime to get married?” was the question from a foreign domestic worker (FDW) in Singapore in a twist that sounds like a modern-day Cinderella tale with immigration red tape and a surprise termination letter as she was abruptly fired and told to pack up and leave the country, all because she fell in love with a Singaporean.

“I was shocked today,” she wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post. “My agency came and let me know to pack my things and leave the country immediately. I got terminated. My boss said this is because I’m going to get married to a Singaporean.”

The maid, who had taken a weekday off for her pre-wedding photoshoot (offering to swap it with her usual Sunday rest day), said she never expected that a budding romance would cost her job and her right to remain in Singapore.

“I’ve informed my employer I can’t continue the contract and will work until the end of October, and they had no objection. I thought we didn’t have miscommunication, but I’m wrong,” she shared. “They never tell me early and give me no chance to prepare myself.”

Well, it turns out, love isn’t the problem—but protocol is.

When wedding bells meet work permit rules

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM), FDWs on work permits are not allowed to marry Singapore citizens or permanent residents without first obtaining written approval. This rule applies whether the marriage takes place locally or overseas.

A recruitment agency also chimed in: “Yes, a foreign domestic worker can marry a Singaporean, but they must first obtain MOM’s approval. Failure to do so can lead to work permit cancellation and bans on re-entry.”

In other words, skipping the paperwork is like skipping the wedding cake—it doesn’t end well.

Employers weigh in

Several employers in the same Facebook group were quick to explain their side of the story, many citing that they could lose their S$5,000 security bond if the helper violates MOM rules.

“If you’ve not obtained approval from MOM, it’s the employer’s legal duty to report it. Otherwise, they’re liable,” one commented.

Another employer added: “You came here for a purpose. You should at least have a good mind to complete the contract and then get married, not break the contract as and when you want.”

Still, some employers showed sympathy: “Many helpers are married to Singaporeans, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Some employers are happy for them,” wrote one. “Maybe your boss just didn’t have the right mindset.”

Maids react with a mix of empathy and real talk

Other helpers shared similar experiences and dished out their advice, sister to sister.

One wrote: “It’s not a crime, sis, but as a work permit holder, we can’t get married to a Singaporean unless we go back to our own country and apply for a visa the right way.”

Another commented with a laugh: “You came here to do your job, not to make love to somebody. Before I entered, immigration staff even asked me, ‘You come to work or find a husband?’😂.”

A fellow FDW added this sobering reminder: “You must ask before you do it. MOM rules state that we cannot get married to a Singaporean boyfriend while working as a maid. If you want to get married, go home first. Your boyfriend can then apply for a fiancée visa.”

So… was she in the wrong?

Legally speaking, yes—rules were bent. Emotionally? That’s a different story.

While love stories rarely come with a government-issued rulebook, work permits do. The reality is, when you’re in Singapore under a work permit, your employer is responsible for you, and any legal slip-up (intentional or not) can put their money and reputation on the line.

That said, many agree that the situation could’ve been handled more compassionately. A little communication might’ve gone a long way. Or as one maid put it: “Your failure is also your employer’s failure to MOM.”

Moral of the story: Don’t let Cupid violate immigration rules

If you’re a foreign domestic helper in Singapore thinking of tying the knot with a Singaporean, here’s the checklist:

Talk to your employer first. Respect and honesty go a long way. Apply for MOM approval. This step is non-negotiable. Don’t break your contract unless you’re prepared to face the consequences. If in doubt, call MOM or an approved agency for advice.

Because in Singapore, even love needs a licence… if you’re an FDW, that is.

