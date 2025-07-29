Maid says, ‘I get irritated when my male employer wears just boxers around me; he should wear proper sleeping clothes or shorts instead’

SINGAPORE: In a refreshingly candid and hilariously uncomfortable post in the domestic helper community, one brave helper has spoken up about something many probably suffer in silence — the dangling discomfort of male bosses in boxers.

“Dear employer, I don’t know if I’m the only one who has experienced this,” she began, hinting that the following confession wasn’t for the faint of heart. She then dropped the bomb: “My boss is a man and has one child. Every morning I wake them up. I get irritated when I turn on the light because my boss doesn’t even wear proper shorts.”

That sounds tolerable—until it wasn’t. “He always wears boxers, and I can see his private parts.”

Apparently, this is not a one-time peekaboo incident. According to the post, the male employer has made a casual habit of lounging around the house in his boxers — no modesty, no coverage, and no care in the world.

The helper continues, “Sometimes he sits in the living room with his legs raised, and his private parts are out.”

Cue the collective cringe.

The maid ended her plea with an earnest suggestion to fellow employers: “I just want to remind our madams here that you should make your husband wear proper shorts.”

The response from the Facebook group… well, let’s just say it was a mix of solidarity and comic relief. The post was flooded with “Haha” reactions, with expressions echoing agreement.

However, underneath the laughter lies a real issue: basic decency in shared domestic spaces.

Helpers — mostly women — live under the same roof as their employers, and while they may be there for work, they still deserve a respectful and dignified environment. Walking around the house dressed as if you’re in a men’s locker room does not create a healthy professional setting for anyone.

The post has sparked a broader, if still whispered, conversation: Should there be guidelines for employers on home attire, especially when domestic workers live in the same space?

While there are clear Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regulations regarding wages, rest days, and accommodations, we could not find an official dress code for employers who employ a domestic helper in their homes, so perhaps it’s time we at least had an unspoken rule:

“If you wouldn’t wear it in front of your in-laws, don’t wear it in front of your helper.”

It’s worth noting that the helper wasn’t being malicious or trying to shame her employer. Her tone remained respectful, albeit clearly frustrated. Her post struck a chord because it highlighted a reality that many might be too embarrassed to talk about, but clearly deal with in silence.

In a culture where modesty and respect often go hand in hand, this helper’s plea was more than a humorous rant. It was a call for common sense, decency, and a little effort to create a less awkward, more professional home environment.

So, to all the madams reading this: you may want to add “proper shorts for your husband” to your next NTUC grocery list.

Because no one should have to start their workday with someone else’s anatomy as their morning greeting.